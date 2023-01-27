Girl Scouts kick off Hometown Heroes weekend Friday collecting donations for first responders and military personnel

Local Girls Scouts are on a mission to collect donations this weekend to be able to share packages of cookies with hometown heroes including military men and women, veterans, first responders and local nonprofits.

Friday kicks off the annual Hometown Heroes weekend. Girls from Opelika, Auburn and throughout southern Alabama will have booths set up to collect donations until Sunday.

This weekend is designated to highlight the campaign, but Girl Scouts will still be collecting Hometown Hero donations until March 5.

Donations are collected in $5 increments and can be collected by a Girl Scout either at her cookie booth, on her online cookie site or using her order card. To find a Girl Scout booth nearby, visit girlscoutssa.org to use the Cookie Finder.

Gwen Black, the troop coordinator for Troop 7283 in Opelika, and her granddaughter Payton, who is a Girl Scout Junior in Troop 7283, are excited to start collecting donations for hometown heroes.

“I like helping out,” Payton said. “My mom is a nurse, so I know how kids feel when their mom or dad can’t always be there with them. I like donating to military people and first responders.”

Gwen has been involved with Girl Scouts for over 25 years serving as a troop leader for her daughter and now her nine-year-old granddaughter. Payton is in her fifth year as a Girl Scout, but she’s been immersed in the organization her whole life.

Payton said she loves being involved in Girl Scout activities with her grandmother and knowing that she’s always there. Together they’ve participated in the Hometown Heroes campaign in previous years.

“It’s a good time for the girls to go and visit the fire department or the police department or military and make these donations in person,” Gwen said.

Payton added she has especially enjoyed delivering the cookie packages to the fire department.

“My uncle used to work at the fire department, and I used to go there all the time to deliver cookies for them. It’s a really special memory to me because my uncle died a few years ago, so it’s really special to me,” she said.

In 2022, troops in southern Alabama collectively sold 6,540 packages for Hometown Heroes donations. This year they are hoping to beat that number by selling 7,200 cookie packages.

Once all the donations have been collected, the Girls Scouts will start identifying the organizations, nonprofits and first responders they’d like to donate to and will set a date to distribute them.