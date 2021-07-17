‘Give God the glory’: Auburn ag student starts charity vegetable garden with help from local Baptist church

As the crops grew, so too did word about the group of young men and women with a desire to help others through their crops, and Bailey said more and more members of the community reached out to donate and help out the cause, including a $500 gift card donation from Bonnie Plants to help them buy needed garden supplies and seed and fertilizer donations from the Taleecon Farmers Co-op.

“We had someone donate seed for us, and we’ve even had some families outside the church hear what was going on and they donated materials,” Bailey said. “It’s just incredible how everything’s fallen together.”

Since the garden project began in April, Bailey said the volunteers have had their share of challenges, including having seeds washed out of the garden due to rain, tilling through rocks and stones buried in the earth and having deer come through and eat their plants. The most challenging part of all, however, has been finding ways to give the vegetables to those who need them.

Bailey said the group sent out about 200 flyers into the community with dates, times and contact information of the students for people to come by and pick up any vegetables they might need, but the group got no response. Now, they’ve changed strategies by going out into the community door by door in order to hand out vegetables and read scripture.