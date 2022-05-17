Go find that mask: COVID-19 masks required again at all East Alabama Health facilities, including EAMC

With Lee County now at the highest level of COVID-19 transmission, East Alabama Health officials are again requiring that medical-grade masks be worn by everyone at all of its facilities, including East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

The decision is in response to Lee County on Tuesday hitting a COVID positivity rate of 10.7%, which is in the highest level (10% and up) and is classified as "red." The change is effective immediately and applies to visitors and staff.

Seventeen Alabama counties, or about a quarter of the counties in the state, now fall into this category, including nearby Macon County as well as Jefferson and Madison counties, two of the largest in the state. The counties of Chambers, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa all fall into the Yellow category, with a transmission rate between 5% and 7.99%.

Visitation levels at EAMC dropped to green on April 18 and, despite the return to masks, will remain in place for now but are subject to change if the transmission level increases.

“Hopefully this increase is minimal and brief," said Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention director at East Alabama Health. "However, with graduations, weddings and other large summertime activities coming up, we feel it’s important to make this move now to help protect our patients and staff in our hospitals and other clinical settings.”