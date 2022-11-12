God Bless U: The tap code that became a lifeline for POWs of the Vietnam War

Thursday morning, Lee Scott Academy invited Robin Waldrip to a Veterans Day program to share the story of her father who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for almost eight years.

“It’s a story of hope and sacrifice,” Waldrip said. “My dad’s story is a story of perseverance and if I can share that , the gospel and that, that’s what I want to do.”

Waldrip’s father, Carlyle “Smitty” Harris is now a 93-year-old retired Air Force colonel who lives in Tupelo, Miss.

In 1965, Harris went on a bombing mission in his F-105 with a target to bomb a bridge in North Vietnam that was an essential part of the Ho Chi Minh trail.

Waldrip said her father was actually supposed to be on vacation, but he volunteered to take one more day to go on the bombing mission.

“That fateful decision, though, would actually take him away from us for almost eight years,” she said.

During the mission, the engine of Harris’ plane was hit by an exploding anti-aircraft round.

Waldrip said her father ejected from his plane and was badly injured. Once he landed, he was immediately surrounded by an angry mob of soldiers who stripped him down, pushed him up against a wall and were getting ready to execute him.

Harris started silently praying the Lord’s Prayer.

Waldrip and her father believe that God heard his prayers in that moment because a higher-ranking Vietnamese guard rushed forward and stopped the soldiers before they killed Harris.

Instead of executing him, they blindfolded him, threw him in the back of a jeep and took him to Hoa Lo prison, nicknamed the “Hanoi Hilton.”

“He laughs now as he tells that story because he says that it’s kind of hard to look proud and brave standing in nothing, but your boxer shorts, but he did his best,” Waldrip said.

At the time her father was taken, Waldrip was four years old, her sister was three and her mother, Louise, was nine months pregnant with her brother. They were also stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where they remained until Waldrip’s mother gave birth.

“We didn’t have internet. My mother didn’t want us to watch the news, so we just didn’t understand,” Waldrip said. “All we knew was that Daddy was fighting a war because he loved our country, so we had no idea he was a prisoner of war.”

While in the prison, Harris was subjected to various forms of torture – beatings, starvation, isolation and something called the rope trick. Waldrip explained that the guards would “hog tie” the soldiers wrists and ankles behind them , throw the rope over a beam and hoist them up to pull their joints out of socket.

“Every time the key went in the door of Dads prison cell, he knew that torture was likely heading his way and it was brutal,” Waldrip said.

The two things that helped Harris survive were praying without ceasing and the Tap Code.

Earlier during training, Harris was in a class where the instructor was explaining how World War II prisoners who were held by the Germans learned to communicate between two buildings by tapping on a water pipe.

Harris asked the instructor how the prisoners were able to tap the dashes of Morse Code, and the instructor said it wasn’t Morse Code but was a Tap Code.

Waldrip said this question ended up saving her father’s life and the lives of other prisoners.

Harris used this code to communicate with the prisoners in the cells next to him by tapping G.B.U, which meant God bless you. The other POWs learned the code and took it with them when they were moved to other camps.

“We helped each other,” Harris said in a video documentary. “When someone was taken out and badly mistreated for days or whatever and finally came back to his cell, he’d be physically, mentally and emotionally almost a basket case. After his door was closed and the turn key left the first thing he would hear was G.B.U.”

When the war ended and Harris was able to return to his family, Waldrip was in seventh grade, her sister was in sixth and Harris met his eight-year-old son for the first time.

“It was very surreal,” Waldrip said.

After returning home, Waldrip said her father put it all behind him, showed forgiveness and went back into the Air Force. The family moved to Montgomery and Harris spent a total of 28 years in the military.

Later he went to law school, became a lawyer then a banker. He and his wife, Louise, 83, currently live in Tupelo, Miss.

Waldrip eventually convinced her parents to tell their story and write a book. In 2019, their book “Tap Code” was published. Click here to watch a video.

Waldrip said she loves Veterans Day because of the opportunity it provides to talk about what the men and women who serve in the military have done and have given up for our country.

“America is the best place in the world. I love our country. I love our flag. I’m proud to be an American,” Waldrip said. “The men and women who put on a uniform and say that they’re willing to fight for that flag, I’m just in awe of them. That they would say that you and I are important enough to go and fight, that just blows my mind.”