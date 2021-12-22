"God is greater than a pandemic:" Lee County locals bring Anglican Church to Auburn

Samantha Vance, 46, was another member of the founding group.

“We just decided it was time for us to take this step,” Vance said. “Lee County has such a drastic need and we just felt like Auburn was a good starting point.”

From the beginning of this process, the core group wanted to focus on reaching the people in Lee County and serving their needs.

Vance said they want to reach Auburn students and faculty, help those who have a need for food and to reach out to local veterans.

For Vance, her three kids and her husband Michael, who is a Marine, it’s beneficial that Ullmann has experience in combat situations.

“Many of our veterans feel lost in traditional religion or feel shame or judgment,” she said. “A lot of times they will avoid organized churches because those people don’t understand their lives. The thing about Father Timothy is not only does he understand it, he’s lived it and can provide counsel.”

Ullmann is originally from Colorado, graduated from the University of Colorado and went to two different seminaries, Concordia Seminary and Chancery for the Orthodox Church in America.