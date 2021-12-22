"God is greater than a pandemic:" Lee County locals bring Anglican Church to Auburn

The Rev. Canon Timothy Ullmann and a group of 18 people from the Lee County area picked an interesting time to start the St. George Anglican Church in Auburn.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“God is greater than a pandemic,” Ullmann said. “His word can’t be stopped, and the growth of His church can’t be stopped.”
St. George Anglican Church passed the one-year mark several months ago and is celebrating its second Christmas together. It will host a Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols service at 7 p.m. at the Youth for Christ building.
Joe Saloom, 72, has lived in Auburn since 2013 and was in the core group that started the process of bringing the Anglican Church to the area.
“The Anglican Church follows the Scriptures and doesn’t try to deviate from what the Scriptures say,” Saloom said. “We don’t try to reinterpret them to fit something that somebody feels like they are today.”
Saloom knew Ullmann was planning on leaving higher education, so he talked to him and to Bishop Derek Jones about the possibility of starting the church in Auburn.
Jones is the Bishop of the Jurisdiction of the Armed Forces and Chaplaincy of the Anglican Church in North America, and Ullmann is a former combat chaplain.
“Father Timothy came and hit the ground running,” Saloom said. “This church is doing really well under him and he’s exactly what we needed here. He’s a fabulous priest and he’s got a lot of experience.”
The church started holding services in August of 2020. Ullmann said they took the necessary precautions but didn’t let it paralyze them.
“I saw other churches in Colorado just shut down,” Ullmann said “The governor didn’t say they had to, they just did. They were allowing fear to rule them instead of having some sort of faith and common sense.”
Ullmann said they tried to be very sensitive to the situation and to make sure people felt comfortable and safe.
“The biggest struggle was the social distancing because our service is very communal,” Ullmann said. “When we receive the Eucharist, I had to put on the mask and gloves and we couldn’t share the common cup.”
The church first held services inside The Hotel at Auburn University, but now they rent the Youth for Christ building on North College Street on Sundays.
Ullmann said they are in the process of purchasing land to build a church building and are hoping it will be completed in 2022.
Samantha Vance, 46, was another member of the founding group.
“We just decided it was time for us to take this step,” Vance said. “Lee County has such a drastic need and we just felt like Auburn was a good starting point.”
From the beginning of this process, the core group wanted to focus on reaching the people in Lee County and serving their needs.
Vance said they want to reach Auburn students and faculty, help those who have a need for food and to reach out to local veterans.
For Vance, her three kids and her husband Michael, who is a Marine, it’s beneficial that Ullmann has experience in combat situations.
“Many of our veterans feel lost in traditional religion or feel shame or judgment,” she said. “A lot of times they will avoid organized churches because those people don’t understand their lives. The thing about Father Timothy is not only does he understand it, he’s lived it and can provide counsel.”
Ullmann is originally from Colorado, graduated from the University of Colorado and went to two different seminaries, Concordia Seminary and Chancery for the Orthodox Church in America.
Ullmann also went into active duty Air Force as a combat chaplain and served for 26 years. He did five combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I was selected for special operations and that means when I hit the ground in Iraq or Afghanistan I would get attached to special operations groups,” Ullmann said.
After his service, Ullmann moved from the Orthodox Church to the Anglican Church and started working in higher education at several different colleges, one being Auburn University.
Years later, he decided he was ready to go back into full-time ministry, and that’s when Bishop Jones told him about the group from Auburn that was interested in starting an Anglican Church.
Ullman says he was drawn towards ministry because he loves God and people.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to bring those two things together than by serving God in the church," he said, "so that’s exactly what I did."