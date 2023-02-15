A fundraiser has been established to support Opelika Police Department Officer Adam Stadler who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

A GoFundMe page was created for Officer Stadler to help with the unexpected medical expenses and surgery required to remove the tumor.

Click here to see the GoFundMe page.Stadler has been with the OPD for six years where he’s served as a patrol officer, a school resource officer and now serves on the Crisis Intervention Team and Traffic Homicide Investigations Team. He is also a tactical medical instructor who trains the public, industry and his department in First Aid CPR and AED skills, according to the GoFundMe page created by family friend Randy Boone.

Stadler and his wife Cristie have been married for 20 years and they have two children.

“Adam’s health took an unexpected turn recently when, after days of migraines and nausea, he was evaluated at a local ER. The results of his CT revealed a mass is putting pressure on his brain,” Boone wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Boone said Stadler was “transferred to a Level II facility where, after further evaluation, he was diagnosed with a meningioma, which is a slow-growing tumor that originates from the sheath that covers the brain.”

The tumor will need to be removed surgically, and there’s a possibility that Stadler will lose his sense of smell. An oncologist has also been assigned to Stadler’s case because meningiomas have been known to be cancerous.

“We know that Adam’s recovery will be significant. He will have days of lost work, and pending the results of the oncology assessment, there is a chance he may have to begin cancer therapy,” Boone wrote. “It is difficult for public servants to ask for help, however, the Stadler family has, without a doubt, sacrificed for the public and is more than deserving of assistance through this challenging time in the life of their family.”

Tuesday afternoon, Boone provided an update and said Stadler has had surgery, which went longer than expected, but the surgeon was able to extract the entire tumor.

The surgeon’s initial impression is that the tumor is benign, but Boone said they will know more when the biopsy results come back in about 3 to 4 days.

Stadler is currently in ICU, and Boone said the primary concern right now is controlling any possible brain swelling.

Boone asks the public to give financial support, prayers or words of encouragement to Stadler and his family during this difficult time.

Visit gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-officer-stadler to make a donation. The goal is to raise $20,000 for the Stadler family.