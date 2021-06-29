Gogue Center fall lineup includes everything from the Beach Boys to Yo-Yo Ma; check out the full list here

Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center has announced its fall 2021 season featuring Kenny G., the Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and Melissa Etheridge.

Tickets for those four concerts are currently limited to Gogue Center sponsors and subscribers until July 6, when individual tickets will go on sale.

But the season kicks off Aug. 13 with an outdoor concert featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, with guest Aoife O’Donovan. It's called "Not Our First Goat Rodeo," after their 2020 followup album to 2011's "Goat Rodeo Sessions." The music, which falls loosely under the categories of classical and bluegrass, combines cello, mandolin, upright bass, fiddle and banjo and is named for the term for something chaotic where many things have to come together for it to work.

The “Godmother of Soul” and Grammy Hall of Famer Patti LaBelle will perform Nov. 14.

The center’s first Broadway production since reopening in spring 2021, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, will conclude the fall season with matinee and evening performances on Dec. 12.

Other performers include the Del McCoury Band, Candi Staton, Dawes with Erin Rae, Sierra Hull, Boz Scaggs and Jeanne Robertson.