Gogue Center reopens, moving sold-out, postponed performances outdoors beginning April 18

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University announced Wednesday it will reopen in April with outdoor concerts on the lawn and porch of its Amphitheatre at the City of Auburn after a a 13-month hiatus from live, in-person performances.
The Gogue Center, adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, will present a series of six sold-out performances from its inaugural and second seasons postponed due to the pandemic.
Artists featured in the Gogue Center’s Spring 2021 performance lineup include:
• Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion on Sunday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
• Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.
• Dover Quartet and Bridget Kibbey on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart on Thursday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
• Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Monday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The move to reopen follows artists resuming touring and putting in place health and safety protocols, a Wednesday press release says. The center’s current outdoor performance operating protocols call for all Spring 2021 performances to be presented outdoors in the amphitheater at a reduced capacity as approved by Auburn University.
“Last March, not even a full year into our inaugural 2019–20 season, we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone performances and programs due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis,” said Christopher Heacox, executive director of the Gogue Center, in the press release. “After months of careful deliberation and planning, we are confident we have set in place the most effective protocols necessary to ensure the safety of our artists, patrons, staff, volunteers and vendors.”
Heacox says the “expansive, open-air design” of the amphitheater makes it the “ideal” venue.
Guests at the spring performances will be spaced in two- and four-person seating areas on the amphitheater lawn, allowing patrons from the same household to sit together separate from other groups.
The use of the outdoor venue allows the Gogue Center to accommodate all patrons who purchased tickets rescheduled for spring 2021, despite the seating capacity being reduced to maintain social distancing.
One performance of note, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concert, has been split into two engagements to accommodate the amount of ticketholders. The ensemble, touring as a septet, will perform on Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22. The Gogue Center says ticketholders will be notified of their assigned performance date starting next week.
With reduced seating capacity, all spring 2021 shows have been sold out, and no additional tickets will be made available for purchase. New, updated digital tickets will be sent to patrons beginning next week, the press release says. A print-at-home option will also be available.
“We are communicating with all ticketholders to remind them of the performances for which they currently have tickets and, more importantly, to make sure they understand that their tickets are still valid for admission on rescheduled dates,” Heacox said in the press release. “When you purchase a ticket to a performance at the Gogue Center, your admission will always be honored, no matter when or where we present the performance.”
In addition to moving all Spring 2021 performances outdoors and the implementation of physically distanced seating, the Gogue Center will also enact a number of new protocols and procedures designed to help protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the performances.
These practices include but are not limited to:
• Outdoor box office stations and entry gates will be configured to reduce congestion in the arrival plaza prior to performances.
• Staggered admission into the amphitheater with assigned arrival times to accommodate social distancing.
• Reduction of physical touchpoints and elimination of hand-to-hand contact between patrons and staff, meaning all tickets will be reissued as digital tickets and distributed electronically.
• Pre-packaged food and beverage items will be available only by advance purchase.
• Cashless and contactless transactions, including ticket handling and concessions ordering, payment and pickup.
• Foot traffic patterns will be configured to limit lines and crowding throughout the amphitheater.
• Face coverings will be required in accordance with Auburn University policy, in light of current CDC guidance, and/or at the request of the artist. When required, face masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status at all times except when eating or drinking.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the amphitheater.
• Outdoor restrooms, including portable toilets, will be fully operational, stocked and equipped with touch-free fixtures.
Future Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 announcements will be made as new information regarding featured artists, performance dates, and policies and protocols updates is confirmed.
For more information on rescheduled spring 2021 performances, visit the Gogue Center’s website at goguecenter.auburn.edu/spring2021.