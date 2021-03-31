Gogue Center reopens, moving sold-out, postponed performances outdoors beginning April 18

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With reduced seating capacity, all spring 2021 shows have been sold out, and no additional tickets will be made available for purchase. New, updated digital tickets will be sent to patrons beginning next week, the press release says. A print-at-home option will also be available.

“We are communicating with all ticketholders to remind them of the performances for which they currently have tickets and, more importantly, to make sure they understand that their tickets are still valid for admission on rescheduled dates,” Heacox said in the press release. “When you purchase a ticket to a performance at the Gogue Center, your admission will always be honored, no matter when or where we present the performance.”

In addition to moving all Spring 2021 performances outdoors and the implementation of physically distanced seating, the Gogue Center will also enact a number of new protocols and procedures designed to help protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the performances.

These practices include but are not limited to:

• Outdoor box office stations and entry gates will be configured to reduce congestion in the arrival plaza prior to performances.

• Staggered admission into the amphitheater with assigned arrival times to accommodate social distancing.