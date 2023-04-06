The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University will be presenting the first-ever Alabama Artists Festival on April 29 at the Bill and Carol Ham Amphitheatre.

The free, daylong outdoor concert will feature an eclectic mix of some of Alabama’s finest and most-celebrated musicians including performances by Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama and John Paul White, pop artist Elley Duhé and contemporary jazz artist Eric Essix.

The Bind Boys will be making their first appearance performing in Auburn, while White, Duhé and Essix will be making a return after performing at the Gogue Center in the Alabama Artists Series in 2020.

On Saturday, April 29, the gates will open at 2 p.m. with performances scheduled throughout the day starting with Eric Essix at 2:30 p.m.

Essix, of Birmingham, found his passion for contemporary jazz during his teenage years when he saw Jaco Pastorius and Weather Report perform, according to a release. In 2002, Essix launched his own indie label and since then has released 28 albums.

Some of his popular songs include “Sweet Tea,” “Somewhere in Alabama” and “Shuttlesworth Drive.”

The next performer will be Elley Duhé at 4 p.m. Born near Mobile, Duhé grew up around working musicians in the New Orleans scene, and by the age of 14 she began writing her own songs, the release said.

In 2016, Duhé dropped her debut single, “Millennium,” and her EP “Dragon Mentality.” Since then, she’s racked up millions of streams, played Coachella and Lollapalooza and recorded with the likes of Gryffin and Zedd.

Next, at 5:30 p.m. will be a performance by John Paul White who currently lives in Florence, Ala. “White cultivated his career in Nashville for two decades, first as a songwriter for a major publisher, then as half of The Civil Wars – a groundbreaking duo that won four Grammy Awards before disbanding in 2014,” the release said.

Since then, White has released two solo albums, “Beulah” and “The Hurting Kind,” and is the co-owner of Single Lock Records, which is a record label based in Florence.

The last performance will be at 7 p.m. by the Blind Boys of Alabama, which is a group of blind, African American gospel singers.

“They helped to define 20th-century gospel traditions as well as create a new gospel sound for the 21st,” the release said. “Beginning their epic career in the midst of the Jim Crow era, the Blind Boys are the recipients of five Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, have performed at the White House for three different presidents and collaborated with an array of music legends including Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint and Peter Gabriel.”

Auburn University’s student-operated radio station, WEGL (91.1 FM), will broadcast live from the festival in between sets.

All amphitheater seating for the festival is general admission, and patrons are also welcome to bring blankets, soft seat cushions or folding chairs. Concessions will also be available as several local and regional food trucks will be on-site throughout the day.

Festival admission is free with registration. Patrons can register online at aub.ie/al-artists-fest or by contacting the Gogue Center box office by telephone at 334.844.TIXS (8497) or via email at gpactickets@auburn.edu. Patrons can also register in-person at the Gogue Center, located at 910 South College Street in Auburn, Alabama, Tuesday through Friday, 1–4 p.m.

Additional information on the Alabama Artists Festival and other 2022–23 season programming is available online at goguecenter.auburn.edu.