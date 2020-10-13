Gogue Center to livestream a series of concerts

In addition to their live performances at the Gogue Center, all three musicians featured in the Alabama Artists Series will participate in a Talkback Thursday interview before their concert appearance and present livestreamed K-12 school performances and virtual master classes with Auburn students.

Miller sees the Alabama Artists Series as an excellent way for the Gogue Center to further amplify its commitment to celebrating the incredible artistic diversity found in Alabama’s different geographic regions.

“Just like our Kennedy Center Couch Concert in June, these three upcoming concerts highlight the breadth of musical artistry that exists throughout our state,” Miller said.

Artists

White is an acclaimed singer-songwriter who lives in Florence. He has cultivated a two-decade music career in Nashville, first as a solo artist and from 2008 to 2014 as a member of the Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars.

In 2016, White relaunched his solo career with the album “Beulah” and last year released “The Hurting Kind,” a tribute album to the country music of his childhood. He is a cofounder of the Florence/Muscle Shoals-based Single Lock Records label and regularly tours with other Single Lock artists.