Gogue Performing Arts Center will be getting new features, including a glass hangar door

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will be adding new features to its studio theater and amphitheater.

One of the approved add-ons includes a glass hangar door for the south end of the studio theater. This would open to the lawn and create an indoor/outdoor arrangement that reveals the amphitheater stage.

The amphitheater will also be getting two LED screens on either side of the stage to display a live feed to patrons.

Wilson Butler Architects of Boston, Massachusetts, designed the Gogue Performing Arts Center and will be helping with the new additions.

“We believe we save a substantial amount of money in design fees by not having to have a new architect spend lots of billable hours just trying to understand what is in the building and where all the major components are,” said Michael DeMaioribus of the Auburn University Board of Trustees at Friday's meeting.

It is anticipated that the cost will be between $3 million and $5 million dollars, though a design for the project has not been completed.

The additions are expected to be funded by Gogue Performing Arts Center gift funds. A substantial gift from the local community has been received in support of this project.

