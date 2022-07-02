'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16.

The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.

Todd Scholl, director of sales and marketing at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center, said the culinary center is a public-private partnership: the building, which is owned by the university, will house the hospitality management program in the college of human sciences.

“But for the building to work, there’s commercial pieces to it,” he said. “Every one of those pieces includes teaching opportunities for the students within the hospitality program.”

After an orientation at the beginning of the semester, students in these programs will be placed alongside professionals who are operating the culinary center to learn from them. Scholl said students will be assigned based on their track within the hospitality management program.

Here’s what to expect from the facility, and how students in the hospitality management program will be given hands-on learning throughout the Center:

1856

This teaching restaurant, named after the year Auburn University was founded, will serve a la carte lunch and a tasting menu during the dinner service.

The restaurant will have a chef in residence and a master sommelier who will teach students in the program about wine. Scholl said the Rane Center has the only master sommelier in the state of Alabama.

Students will have the opportunity to learn skills in front-of-house roles as a server and back-of-house roles as they learn advanced knife skills and how to prepare a tasting menu through side-by-side work with chefs preparing the meals.

1856 will begin accepting reservations on Aug. 5, according to its website.

Hey Day Market

The Hey Day Market Food Hall and Gathering Place is a multi-concept food hall open to both students and the community that will feature eight vendors serving a variety of foods. Students will be able to use their campus dining dollars to buy food in the market.

“It’s very exciting,” Scholl said. “It’s going to be very international in flavor, from Malaysian street noodles to Italian gelato.”

Because of the variety of vendors and new greenspace, Scholl said he anticipates the local community is “going to eat it up.” The space will also be used in the future for special events.

For students in the culinary program who have an idea for a dish but don’t want to invest in their own food truck or restaurant, an “incubator space” within the Hey Day Market will give them a platform to share it.

Additionally, a podcast studio in the market will allow visiting chefs, winemakers and distillers to leave their record of their time at Auburn in a short podcast, which Scholl said will eventually become a “library for student learning.”

Scholl said the vendors who will populate the market will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Laurel

The Laurel Hotel and Spa will feature 16 rooms, 10 suites and six residences, in addition to a spa, fitness center, rooftop pool and yoga pavilion.

Kim Hendrix, director of communications and external relations in the college of human sciences, said the hotel “is considered in the luxury/ultra-luxury tier of hotels with price points well above” the pricing of The Hotel at Auburn University.

Scholl said The Laurel Spa is also available to use as a day spa for those not staying at the hotel.

The hotel will serve as a teaching hotel for students to work alongside staff to learn luxury hotel operations. Scholl said students will serve as guest experience managers, taking guests from the front drive to a tour of the facility before leading them to their rooms.

Students will be incorporated into the hotel’s operations through classes on specific aspects of hotel management, from event management to lodging operations. Scholl said hands-on learning at The Laurel will prepare students to work in luxury hotels all over the world.

“If [an alumni] would get recruited to the Peninsula in Shanghai, they could go there and feel like, ‘I know what luxury service is,’” Scholl said.

Reservations for the hotel can be made on its website.

Rooftop Terrace

On the rooftop of the Rane Center is an infinity pool available to guests of the hotel and its residents. There is also a bar and 4,000 square feet of garden space, which will provide herbs, vegetables and edible flowers to be used in 1856’s kitchen.

“It’s going to be a spectacular venue to enjoy the sunset,” Scholl said. “The highest point in Auburn, obviously, overlooking Jordan Hare Stadium and Samford Hall.

The garden, which is managed by the department of horticulture in the college of agriculture, was installed in April and has been growing as construction on the Rane Center has continued.

“Right now, there are squash up there that are easily the size — if you put two fists together — they are already that size,” Scholl said.