'Going to get worse before it gets better': Ala. gas prices jump 7 cents on Thursday

The state of Alabama is one of five states with the lowest prices in the country, currently 26 cents below the national average of $3.73.

With spring break here and graduation season on the horizon, Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said she’s staying optimistic and is not expecting a negative impact.

“It’s going to depend on how high the prices go,” Bridges said. “People will be willing to absorb a certain amount and that’s just going to be based on the individual and the family.”

Bridges said AO Tourism is preparing for the spring and summer travel season and believes people are eager to travel since things seem to be going back to normal after the pandemic.

“We are lucky in that people will still travel,” she said. “Hopefully prices don’t keep climbing.”

Ingram said there was an increase in gas prices during late January and most of February primarily due to the anticipation of a busy travel season. Last month the state average was $3.12.

“We seem to be getting over the hump with the COVID situation and people are just more comfortable getting out and about,” he said.