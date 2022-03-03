'Going to get worse before it gets better': Ala. gas prices jump 7 cents on Thursday

This week gas prices have jumped up another 18 cents per gallon as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Clay Ingram, marketing and public relations director for the American Automobile Association of Alabama, said the Russian situation “created a lot of anxiety in the investment world as far as crude oil,” resulting in gas prices continuing to increase every day.
The Alabama state average for regular unleaded gasoline is $3.47 a gallon, up 7 cents since Wednesday. According to AAA, the state average was $3.29 a week ago and $2.49 a year ago.
Ingram said that the price for a barrel of crude oil is the highest he’s seen in a long time.
“That’s going to mean high prices at the pump for us,” he said. “How high? We don’t know yet. It just depends on how long this situation lasts and what countries impose sanctions against Russia and what those sanctions include. I’m sorry to say it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.”
Ingram said about 10% of gas imported to the United States comes from Russia, but he said “we can easily make that up from other sources.”
The main impact the U.S. will see is an increase in gas prices, Ingram said, adding that we’re not in danger of having gas shortages or outages.
The state of Alabama is one of five states with the lowest prices in the country, currently 26 cents below the national average of $3.73.
With spring break here and graduation season on the horizon, Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said she’s staying optimistic and is not expecting a negative impact.
“It’s going to depend on how high the prices go,” Bridges said. “People will be willing to absorb a certain amount and that’s just going to be based on the individual and the family.”
Bridges said AO Tourism is preparing for the spring and summer travel season and believes people are eager to travel since things seem to be going back to normal after the pandemic.
“We are lucky in that people will still travel,” she said. “Hopefully prices don’t keep climbing.”
Ingram said there was an increase in gas prices during late January and most of February primarily due to the anticipation of a busy travel season. Last month the state average was $3.12.
“We seem to be getting over the hump with the COVID situation and people are just more comfortable getting out and about,” he said.
There are a lot of things that affect gas prices, but Ingram said No. 1 is always supply and demand. The demand has been higher since the pandemic was in full swing.