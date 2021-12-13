Good Dog Park and Bar in Auburn will let dogs run and play while their humans drink and socialize

A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drinks while their dogs play.
Good Dog Park and Bar will be an addition to The Pawms Pet Resort on East University Drive, formerly Pet Palace, featuring fenced-in green space for dogs to run around with a small bar offering beer cans, seltzer and canned wine for patrons to enjoy.
“I think about it like a brewery patio but more dog-focused and fully turfed,” said Clint Carmichael, who will be a co-owner of the development along with Andy Sentenn, an Auburn graduate. “There’ll be a ‘bark ranger’ who is like a lifeguard, and they’re fully trained with dogs.”
The 16,000 square-foot site of the park and bar is currently a parking lot for The Pawms, which will remain as a joint owner of the property and retain its current business model. Carmichael said Good Dog will be the first such combination dog park and bar in Alabama, modeling other businesses like Fetch Park of Georgia, which has a location in Columbus, Ga.
“Our target demographic is the 22-to-35-year-old young adult family with a dog,” he said. “I think we’re going to do 18-and-up admission and we’ll obviously ID if you’re going to drink alcohol. There are no children allowed … because the fact is, random kids around random dogs is very dangerous.”
The park will include some seating for dog owners, and Carmichael said Good Dog hopes to have scheduled food trucks appear in its parking lot with picnic tables outside the park. He said the park might also “lean into the Auburn tailgate next season” with some light music. He noted the park will likely have hours of 5-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday as not to disturb residents of neighboring apartment communities.
Admission will be available through $10 day passes in addition to longer-term memberships, according to Carmichael. He added that 1% of all revenue from the bar will be donated to Storybook Farms and Lee County Humane Society.
“We just want to invest in the animal communities around where we are,” Carmichael said.
Good Dog Park and Bar is tentatively scheduled to open in spring 2022, according to Carmichael. The park is the first of a venture to bring more dog park/bar businesses into Alabama with Birmingham also set to receive a similar attraction in the near future. The Pawms Pet Resort will post updates on the park and bar on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pawmsauburn and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pawms.auburn.