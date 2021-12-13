Good Dog Park and Bar in Auburn will let dogs run and play while their humans drink and socialize

A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drinks while their dogs play.

Good Dog Park and Bar will be an addition to The Pawms Pet Resort on East University Drive, formerly Pet Palace, featuring fenced-in green space for dogs to run around with a small bar offering beer cans, seltzer and canned wine for patrons to enjoy.

“I think about it like a brewery patio but more dog-focused and fully turfed,” said Clint Carmichael, who will be a co-owner of the development along with Andy Sentenn, an Auburn graduate. “There’ll be a ‘bark ranger’ who is like a lifeguard, and they’re fully trained with dogs.”

The 16,000 square-foot site of the park and bar is currently a parking lot for The Pawms, which will remain as a joint owner of the property and retain its current business model. Carmichael said Good Dog will be the first such combination dog park and bar in Alabama, modeling other businesses like Fetch Park of Georgia, which has a location in Columbus, Ga.

