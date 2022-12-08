Good Karma closes doors in downtown Auburn

A local restaurant in downtown Auburn has closed its doors after just seven months.

Good Karma is the most recent in a string of business closings around the downtown area. However, Good Karma owner, Sunny Merchant is taking things in stride. He also owns the Good Karma location at 1409 South College Street, and the Good Karma food truck which can often be seen on the Auburn campus.

“The downtown experience was very much like a learning experience,” Merchant recently told Opelika-Auburn News. “We don't plan on slowing down at all.”

A sign has been hanging in the downtown location’s front door since Thanksgiving letting the public know the business is “closed permanently.” The sign added that the store’s South College Street location would still be open “…for all you Good Karma needs.”

“We just expanded our dining room and so, the goal is still to keep moving forward and keep doing whatever we can to provide a good experience,” Merchant said.

According to Merchant, several reasons contributed to him closing the business. He points to competition from other restaurants in downtown, as well as having his food truck on the Auburn campus as part of the reason for the closure.

“It was really just a mix of other things available in downtown,” Merchant said. “Specifically, like the Hey Day Market and other cheaper food options in downtown. I know a lot of the stuff there is now more like corporations rather than smaller business and it feels like the corporate people are able to kind of keep their costs lower in these times. That, and I think along with also our food truck being on campus, all sort of culminated together and not enough sales on a daily basis.”

Despite its short tenure at the location in the downtown area, Good Karma has been a fixture in the Auburn area for a little over three years. Merchant said he started with his food truck in 2019, and then within a few months opened his restaurant on South College Street. One of the hallmarks of his restaurant is the community board that allows customers to pay for other people’s lunches.

“It's just a cork board with push pins in it and each push pin represents a meal, like an entrée,” Merchant said. “It's funded by the community. Half of all of the tips that we get go towards funding those pins. And people can also come in and sponsor a whole thing if they want for the cost of an entrée. And then anybody in need can come and just pull a pin off the board and redeem it for food.”

Merchant added: “Community and giving back is a really important part of why I opened Good Karma and one of the main ways that we're able to not only give back to the community, but also give people the opportunity to contribute to helping each other.”

In addition to Good Karma, several other businesses have shut their doors in downtown Auburn in recent months as well. Tacorita, Cheeburger Cheeburger, Arigato, Fusion, University Donut Company, Campus Barber Shop, and Juice Bar have all closed shop.

With the exception of Arigato, many of the spaces already have new retailers lined up.

The Saloon is expected to open in the former Tacorita location in the coming weeks. Cheeburger Cheeburger will be replaced by Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint in the near future. A Staks Pancake Kitchen is expected to open in the former Fusion location in April. Session Lounge recently opened in the University Donut Company location. The building containing both Campus Barber Shop and Juice Bar will soon be torn down and replaced with a new restaurant and condominiums.

For more on Good Karma, visit augoodkarma.com.