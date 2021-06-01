 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good times never seemed so good: Summer concerts kick off Tuesday with Neil Diamond tribute in Opelika
0 comments
top story

Good times never seemed so good: Summer concerts kick off Tuesday with Neil Diamond tribute in Opelika

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Music will once again fill Auburn and Opelika parks and spaces, as free outdoor summer concerts resume for local residents.

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department once again hosts its annual Summer Swing Series held at Municipal Park every Tuesday, and kicked off last night with Conner Lorre's Neil Diamond Tribute Show on June 1. The concerts, free to the public, start at 7 p.m. and run about an hour.

Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase hamburgers and hotdogs from the Opelika Band Boosters from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Auburn, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church will present their Music for a Summer’s Eve weekly concert series throughout the summer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday and running through Aug. 19.

Area musicians ranging from classical instrumentalists to singer-songwriters to traditional Irish players will perform from the church's porch. 

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair while at the free event. Tips are warmly appreciated. The lineup has yet to be announced.

Live music is slowly making a comeback - but these concerts are experiments and the revelers are guinea pigs. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Opelika schedule

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the Summer Swing Schedule:

• June 8: Kidd Blue

• June 15: Route 66

• June 22: Dave Potts

• June 29: Muse

• July 6: Fedora's

• July 13: Martha's Trouble

• July 20: Crossroads

• July 27: James Brown Trio

• Aug. 3: Back to School Bash

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert