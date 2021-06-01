Good times never seemed so good: Summer concerts kick off Tuesday with Neil Diamond tribute in Opelika

Music will once again fill Auburn and Opelika parks and spaces, as free outdoor summer concerts resume for local residents.

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department once again hosts its annual Summer Swing Series held at Municipal Park every Tuesday, and kicked off last night with Conner Lorre's Neil Diamond Tribute Show on June 1. The concerts, free to the public, start at 7 p.m. and run about an hour.

Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase hamburgers and hotdogs from the Opelika Band Boosters from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Auburn, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church will present their Music for a Summer’s Eve weekly concert series throughout the summer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday and running through Aug. 19.

Area musicians ranging from classical instrumentalists to singer-songwriters to traditional Irish players will perform from the church's porch.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair while at the free event. Tips are warmly appreciated. The lineup has yet to be announced.

Opelika schedule

Here’s the Summer Swing Schedule:

• June 8: Kidd Blue