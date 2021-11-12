'Good vibes only': Auburn restaurant Lucy's the result of traveling, dreaming and collecting menus

While a getaway always provides her inspiration, so does running into the right people. Recently, Lucy’s was featured in Southern Living, and people from all over America are making their way down for a pit stop.

“One couple that came in was on their way to Florida for a vacation, and they stopped in Auburn just to eat at Lucy’s because they read about us in Southern Living,” van der Reijden said. “They were from Missouri. I was like, ‘You guys really just made my night.’”

One big family

Along with customers, van der Reijden values her staff. Instead of seeing Lucy’s as work, she said she sees every staff member as family.

“There are no boundaries between work and personal life; it’s all one," she said. "I love my team so much. We do so many things together outside of work. … We take inspirational trips together. We went to Nashville last January and ate in a bunch of different restaurants. We tried cocktails all over the place.”

Each staff member is given a pamphlet containing Lucy’s standards, and the team comes together at nearly every shift to remember what they stand for.