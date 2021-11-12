'Good vibes only': Auburn restaurant Lucy's the result of traveling, dreaming and collecting menus

After years of dreaming, Lisa van der Reijden found a way to make her aspirations a reality by combining food, atmosphere and ambiance. This dream had a name, and it was Lucy’s.
“Lucy is my childhood nickname. My dad always called me Lucy growing up. … No one else called me Lucy, and he never called me Lisa,” she said. “When we were concepting this place, me and my partner Austin Singleton kind of used the name as a placemaker until we could find something better.
“Then, I kept falling in love with the name, and it really fit the brand—lighthearted and friendly. We started as a neighborhood eatery, but I’m grateful to say I think we’ve grown beyond that now.”
Lucy’s isn’t your typical sit-down restaurant in Auburn. Instead, van der Reijden wanted to add a hint of Californian, modern flair to the Plains.
From pan roasted salmon to truffle parmesan fries, Lucy’s made its way to being a town favorite with help from its executive chef Brian Paolina.
“I’m 100% Greek, so I come from a long line of women who feed people. That’s the love language,” van der Reijden said with a laugh.
Specialty cocktails, such as the Amethyst, also helped bring Lucy’s to life. In fact, its head bartender Neil Cooper won the 2020 Alabama Bartender of the Year Award.
“I wanted to create a place that I didn’t think existed right now in our area," she said. "There’s a lot of Southern cuisine here, but I wanted our cuisine to be more Californian. I wanted the food to be very classic with an updated modern take on it."
Lucy's is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and usually serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday. But this weekend, with an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday as Auburn plays Mississippi State on the Plains, the restaurant will be focused on dinner.
On Friday night, van der Reijden said, the restaurant was booked solid with 279 dinner parties and another 147 on the waiting list.
During football weekends, it's all hands on deck for the staff at Lucy's, and van der Reijden said scrapping brunch this weekend will allow her staff to attend the football game before serving their dinner guests.
"Game days are so amazing from a business perspective," she said, "but it is something you have to strategically plan for and prepare for because of the volume you experience. "
Fuel for creativity
When van der Reijden moved to Auburn 18 years ago, she always drove past the white building at 2300 Moores Mill Road, thinking it could be hers one day.
“I live right across the street in Moores Mill, and when you drive out this subdivision, you look straight at this building," she said. "For years, I thought about how amazing it would be if I could get my hands on that place."
Before Lucy’s, van der Reijden ran her own interior design company. One day, her soon-to-be business partner Austin Singleton asked her for design advice. Little did she know, it was for the building she always wanted.
After discussion, the two decided to take on the project together, and van der Reijden designed every inch of the restaurant, including menus.
While this was her first restaurant, she’s always had an interest in hospitality and even worked in the industry. Her husband, Hans vans der Reijden, was and still is heavily involved in the hospitality industry.
Before they moved to Auburn, the couple lived in Bali, Indonesia, for five years as he worked for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.
While van der Reijden’s life was surrounded by exotic restaurants, hospitality and travel, she never thought she would own a restaurant.
“For me, restaurants were a hobby," she said. "Looking back, I don’t think I realized I’ve been collecting menus for a really long time. Not just from the food perspective, but from design and layout perspective."
Van der Reijden’s biggest fuel for creativity is travel, and she couldn’t imagine her life without it.
“It’s hard to get creative when you’re busy. … My husband and I love to travel, and I think it’s one of the most critical pieces for someone who’s creative,” she said. “I am convinced that everything I learned is from traveling. All of the places I’ve lived and all of the different food I’ve eaten along the way is definitely important.”
While a getaway always provides her inspiration, so does running into the right people. Recently, Lucy’s was featured in Southern Living, and people from all over America are making their way down for a pit stop.
“One couple that came in was on their way to Florida for a vacation, and they stopped in Auburn just to eat at Lucy’s because they read about us in Southern Living,” van der Reijden said. “They were from Missouri. I was like, ‘You guys really just made my night.’”
One big family
Along with customers, van der Reijden values her staff. Instead of seeing Lucy’s as work, she said she sees every staff member as family.
“There are no boundaries between work and personal life; it’s all one," she said. "I love my team so much. We do so many things together outside of work. … We take inspirational trips together. We went to Nashville last January and ate in a bunch of different restaurants. We tried cocktails all over the place.”
Each staff member is given a pamphlet containing Lucy’s standards, and the team comes together at nearly every shift to remember what they stand for.
“We have our family values and house rules that everyone is required to keep," van der Reijden said. "They explain who we are, our mission and what we stand for as the Lucy’s family."
While the booklet is small, its content speaks volumes.
“At Lucy’s we are built on trust, honesty and integrity and are passionate to our core,” the pamphlet reads. “We share a love of serving others from the heart and strive to cultivate a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all.”
Everything Lucy’s does follows its service motto, “good vibes only.” In fact, as you walk in, this very motto is right above the entrance.
Right now, the restaurant is currently hiring. From cooks to hosts, van der Reijden encourages anyone who is interested to send in an application.
All hiring applications can be found on lucysauburn.com under “join the family.”
Van der Reijden is so happy to be a part of the community and can’t wait to see how Lucy’s grows over time.
“I want to thank the Auburn-Opelika community for supporting us as much as they have. Without the community, we would not exist,” she said. “I think we have the opportunity to show the heart of Lucy’s, and it is very genuine. I feel so grateful for the love we’ve received. I’m so happy to be a part of this community.”
Lucy’s is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. On normal weekends, the restaurant offers a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner reservations are available upon request Tuesday through Sunday, and the restaurant is closed on Mondays.