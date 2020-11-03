GOP dominates top of Lee County ballot

Lee County election workers will still be counting absentee ballots into very early Wednesday morning, but winners were emerging nonetheless according to unofficial results.

The Republicans at the top of the county ballot fared well. President Donald Trump led Democrat Joe Biden, 63-35 percent, and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was outdistancing incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones, 61-38 percent, with three precincts left to report.

Lee County Commission

Doug Cannon won the Lee County Commission District 1 seat, leading Lindsey Bickerstaff, 64-36 percent with two precincts left to report. Cannon is poised to take over the seat now held by Sheila Eckman, who has decided to retire.

Cannon was out early at the Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn. He told the Opelika-Auburn News that he was running for the seat, not against his opponent Lindsey Bickerstaff.

Cannon said public safety is a priority, and he promised to work with current commissioners Richard LaGrand, Robert Ham, Sarah Brown and Gary Long.

Long was running well ahead of challenger Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer, 74-25 percent (with three precincts left to report) to hold on to his county commission District 3 seat.