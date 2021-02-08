Got an appointment at EAMC's vaccination clinic? Observe the 10-minute window, please!

East Alabama Medical Center continues to vaccinate eligible residents at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic but reminds those who have appointments that the 10-minute vaccine window is important.

Individuals with COVID-19 vaccine appointments at EAMC’s vaccination clinic must remain in their vehicle until within 10 minutes of their appointment time, something EAMC officials say is almost as critical as having an appointment.

“With us now vaccinating about 1,000 people a day, we have 33 people scheduled every 15 minutes,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “It’s like a well-oiled machine; it runs on things being consistent. When people arrive too early, the registration area gets backed up and it has a trickle effect on the rest of the clinic.”

Atkinson noted that people are more than likely arriving early for their appointment because they see long lines on national news and think they will have to wait in line at EAMC’s vaccine clinic.

“From start to finish, a person’s vaccination experience at our clinic should be about 25 minutes total—5 minutes registering, 5 minutes at a vaccination table and then 15 minutes of monitoring. This is one healthcare setting where there is no waiting room.”