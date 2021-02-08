Got an appointment at EAMC's vaccination clinic? Observe the 10-minute window, please!

East Alabama Medical Center continues to vaccinate eligible residents at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic but reminds those who have appointments that the 10-minute vaccine window is important.
Individuals with COVID-19 vaccine appointments at EAMC’s vaccination clinic must remain in their vehicle until within 10 minutes of their appointment time, something EAMC officials say is almost as critical as having an appointment.
“With us now vaccinating about 1,000 people a day, we have 33 people scheduled every 15 minutes,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “It’s like a well-oiled machine; it runs on things being consistent. When people arrive too early, the registration area gets backed up and it has a trickle effect on the rest of the clinic.”
Atkinson noted that people are more than likely arriving early for their appointment because they see long lines on national news and think they will have to wait in line at EAMC’s vaccine clinic.
“From start to finish, a person’s vaccination experience at our clinic should be about 25 minutes total—5 minutes registering, 5 minutes at a vaccination table and then 15 minutes of monitoring. This is one healthcare setting where there is no waiting room.”
EAMC has administered 16,737 vaccine doses since Dec. 15, 2020.
As EAMC’s vaccination effort rolls on, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients remains steady. There were 55 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday, the lowest number of hospitalized patients since Dec. 26, 2020, according to hospital data.
There were also 55 patients hospitalized on Sunday and 63 on Saturday. Additionally, eight patients were on ventilators on Monday.
EAMC has seen its COVID-19 testing positivity rate between its testing center, emergency departments and Auburn University Medical Clinic decline. The positivity rate is between 7 and 12 percent.
“This is much better than prior months where we were routinely between 15 to 25 percent,” a Monday news release from EAMC reads.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information from EAMC, visit eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Vaccine Allocation Plan is available at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf