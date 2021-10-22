Got things to shred and recycle? You're in luck because Saturday is Shredding Day in Opelika

Opelika’s Shredding Day is here and happening on Oct. 23 from 8-11 a.m.

Keep Opelika Beautiful Director Tipi Miller is excited to get the shredding truck started.

“We’re all guilty of holding on to things because we don’t know how to get rid of them,” Miller said. “This is an opportunity for residents of Lee County to get rid of their unused or outdated documents in a responsible way.”

The drop-off will happen in drive-thru-like fashion.

“That’s the joy of it; it’s super simple and very beneficial,” Miller said. “It should just take a few minutes. It may get backed up, but our volunteers are really great at unloading."

Residents can bring documents, recyclable items like plastic bottles as well as old electronics. All items will be recycled for free.

Instead of seeing this as a chore, Miller sees Shredding Day as an opportunity to build relationships within the community.

“We fill up the truck every time,” Miller said with a laugh. “People call me constantly and say, ‘Hey, when’s your next shred day? I’ll tell them, and then see them. They’re like, ‘Hey y’all, thank you for doing this again. See you in six months!’”