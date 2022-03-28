Gov. Ivey says new AUBix data center will help spread high-speed internet to more of Alabama

AUBix, a new data center facility in Auburn, will help make high-speed internet available to more people in the state of Alabama, provide cyber security, enable advanced research and data mining and attract businesses to the area.

The City of Auburn held a ribbon cutting on Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the new data center that will bring more reliable fiber services all across the state and become a place where, in the words of Gov. Kay Ivey, “broadband access meets cyber security.”

“So often we talk about the need for broadband to increase access in Alabama,” said Ivey, who attended the event and toured the facility. “Now we are doing that.”

The $120 million, 40,000 square foot facility is located on West Samford Avenue about half a block from Auburn University and is officially operational.

“It's days like today, folks, that prove Alabama is leading the way in innovation,” Ivey said. “And I certainly know I look forward to the progress that this will make along the way.”

Auburn University President Jay Gogue said he’s also looking forward to the partnership with AUBix and working with the company that will be able to provide internet to rural parts of the state.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the university went from in-person instruction to remote instruction only, many students who lived in rural areas struggled with finding internet," Gogue said.

“For them to be able to take remote courses through Zoom or whatever became a real challenge," Gogue said. "They had to drive long distances to be able to even get internet. They tell us stories that they went to local public libraries and sat in the parking lot late at night to be able to get the internet.”

Andrew Albrecht, founder and CEO of AUBix, said he and the other co-founders started the business plan about two years ago with an idea to build a world-class data center that addresses “the increased requirements for high-speed computing.”

“A data center is a place where data is housed, where data lives,” Albrecht said. “You’d be amazed if you went on your phone and looked at one of your apps, the amount of data coming out of Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Chicago where now it can come out of Auburn.”

The data center will also provide “state of the art infrastructure and services” for cyber security clients and serve multiple industries including healthcare, finance, financial services, manufacturing, power companies, academia and state and local government.

“AUBix will be a great asset to our existing businesses,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “It will also allow us to attract additional operations that would benefit from such a fine data center.”

Businesses including hospitals, banks, service providers and technology providers are coming to AUBix, according to Albrecht.

“We enable service providers and enterprise organizations to co-locate their equipment inside these walls in a secure facility that is connected to multiple national and global networks,” Albrecht said.

AUBix will provide massive quantities of data and cyber security analysis for academia, like Auburn University, to test and theorize and will be able to catch “a whole lot of bad actors on the internet” from individual criminals to hostile countries, Albrecht said.

United States Congressman Mike Rogers, a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, spoke about the importance of cyber security.

He said the United States has “an arsenal of offensive cyber weapons” to respond to cyber threats against the critical infrastructure of the country, but for the rest of the country’s infrastructure, like commercial industries, he said there are vulnerabilities.

Rogers called Auburn University "a cutting-edge leader in cyber security technology for our country and the world," and he said that the AUBix facility will strengthen this fight against cyber threats.

“I’m certain that Auburn University and AUBix will help play a role in helping us fill that gap as we work to make sure that’s not a threat,” he said.