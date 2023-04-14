Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a news release Friday morning that she provided a $100,000 ADECA grant to Auburn University Montgomery to provide crime prevention training for police officers and community groups across the state.

The ADECA grant money will fund the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse's efforts to provide a minimum of 30 one-day training sessions throughout Alabama. Courses including officer safety, fraud, financial crime investigations, police leadership and accountability.

The Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse is part of AUM’s continuing Education program. The program assists law enforcement, state agencies, community groups and schools in removing or reducing crime throughout the state.

“Our law enforcement officers deserve our gratitude for putting their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” Ivey said. “Therefore, we must ensure they have sufficient training to prevent crimes while also doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

Ivey went on to commend the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse for its training programs.

Kenneth Boswell, the director of ADECA likewise gave his support to Ivey and her law enforcement training efforts.

Funding for the ADECA grant was provided through the United States Department of Justice.