Watch now: Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask mandate, health order

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least late-January.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate, with no changes, until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.
The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,435 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 3,218 confirmed cases and 1,218 probable cases. There were 229,007 confirmed cases and 47,658 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 276,665 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
