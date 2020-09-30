 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama's mask mandate, Safer-at-Home order
0 comments
alert featured

Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama's mask mandate, Safer-at-Home order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least early November.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Nov. 8.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ivey also amended her Safer-at-Home Wednesday to allow patients or residents of Alabama hospitals and nursing homes to have one caregiver or one visitor present at a time, subject to reasonable restriction, the order states.

The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.

The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert