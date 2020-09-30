Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama's mask mandate, Safer-at-Home order

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least early November.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Nov. 8.

Ivey also amended her Safer-at-Home Wednesday to allow patients or residents of Alabama hospitals and nursing homes to have one caregiver or one visitor present at a time, subject to reasonable restriction, the order states.

The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.

The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.

