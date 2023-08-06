Alabama Council of Human Relations will receive $50,254 in grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey to help low-income households with home energy costs.

The funds are a portion of a $1.29 million grant that Ivey signed, which will enable 18 community service agencies across the state to provide funding for low-income families that need help heating and cooling their homes.

“As these record hot summer months continue, many low-income residents may struggle to afford higher electric bills along with other expenses,” Ivey said in a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering cooling costs for many of them.”

The 18 agencies manage the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at a local level and will receive applications from citizens that will be considered following the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The grants are being administered by ADECA through funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting those who most need assistance during this time,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with local community agencies ensure that many who truly need assistance receive help with high utility bills.”

In order to make an energy assistance appointment with ACHR, you can call the organization at 334-246-5266 and file an application through the online portal.

ACHR is the agency that covers the Lee County area for all low-income energy assistance, but the organization serves a wide variety of purposes. While being headquartered in Auburn, ACHR is a state-wide non-profit organization that focuses on equality in opportunity for the citizens of Alabama.

“Since its incorporation in 1954, ACHR has engaged in a wide range of projects on the federal, regional, state, and local levels. ACHR has run statewide programs dealing with school desegregation and voter registration and continues to run the Alabama Coalition Against Hunger (ACAH). Many of its current programs such as Head Start, Early Head Start, the Community Services Block Grant programs, and Housing Counseling provide direct services to participants in Lee County,” the ACHR website said.

Below is a full list of the grants, agencies and the counties that they serve:

$49,021 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

$66,023 to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204

$25,741 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

$50,254 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

$80,562 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

$125,115 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

$76,720 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474

$69,061 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843

$279,041 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

$55,747 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

$85,718 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

$74,619 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

$109,473 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-542

$20,883 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010

$68,232 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881

$5,823 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283

$28,128 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100

$28,549 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271