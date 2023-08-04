The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday to install 500 linear feet of impact separator devices on Cox Road to address safety concerns at Buc-ee’s entrance.

The barriers will run from the intersection of Corporate Parkway and Cox Rod to the Buc-ee’s right-in/right-out exit. It’s meant to deter drivers from making left-hand turns at the entrance.

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said drivers have been exiting the right turn lanes at the southern entrance, making U-turns onto Cox Road and stalling traffic in the process. She added there had been several close calls and complaints from residents and businesses in the area.

“The visitors to Buc-ee’s are doing a really great job of visiting Buc-ee’s. They’re not doing a good job of leaving Buc-ee’s,” McGowen Crouch said. “This will force them to use the traffic signal or go elsewhere.”

Left-hand turns in entering and leaving the Bucee’s parking lot should be made at the traffic light at the intersection of Corporate Parkway and Buc-ees Boulevard.

Auburn police have seen vehicles making illegal left turns out of the Buc-ee’s southern-most exit.

“This is a gentle reminder called ‘you can’t do that if we put these little devices up,’” McGowen Crouch said. “Some people will still run them over, but it will do mild damage to your car.”

The impact barriers will cost the city approximately $25,000 to purchase. No word has been given on when they will be installed.