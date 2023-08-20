The City of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation director announced Tuesday evening that she’s retiring after 47 years of public service with the city.

Becky Richardson will retire on Sept. 1. City officials shared some kind words about her when she made the announcement during the Auburn City Council meeting.

“Forty-seven years certainly encompasses many changes in our community,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “Through all that, this employee has been here at the City of Auburn dealing with children and their parents, I can’t think of much more fun things to do. Tonight, we recognize Becky Richardson on her upcoming retirement and certainly thank her for her dedication and commitment to the families of Auburn for 47 years.”

Richardson has worked in the Parks and Recreation Department since 1976. The Perry County native first started part time with the department in 1973. That’s when she came to Auburn University to work on her master’s in education.

“It just seemed like a good thing that I’d be interested in, and I wound up being a very good fit,” Richardson said.

The Parks and Recreation director began as a temporary employee teaching tennis, officiating volleyball and working as a playground assistant. However, Richardson was eventually promoted to assistant women’s director. She said she did “a little bit of everything” in that role.

In 1993, Richardson was promoted to director of the Parks and Recreation. During that time, she has overseen many changes in Auburn. As the city has grown, so has the Parks and Recreation department.

Richardson organized the youth travel ball sports leagues and sports tourism in Auburn. She orchestrated the city’s partnership with Auburn University to build the Yarbrough Tennis Center in 2007. The city has opened numerous parks under her leadership as well.

Town Creek Park, Sam Harris Park, Duck Samford Park, Hickory Dickory Park, the Auburn Soccer Complex, the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center and the Auburn/Opelika Skatepark have all opened under Richardson’s watchful eye.

As a tennis player herself, she is particularly proud of the Yarbrough Tennis center.

“It’s been facility of the year and it’s also been recognized by Southern Tennis Association several times. And so that’s a big success,” Richardson said. “We have people call us all the time from around the country asking how we structured it and how we did it.”

Richardson said she’s excited to see projects she began continue to unfold. The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center expansion, the Auburn Soccer Complex expansion, and the Lake Wilmore Community Center were all born out of Richardson’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Master Plan.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to go and see how those turned out,” she said. “We’ve tried to do things that we think the public will like and things that are going to be sustainable.”

Despite her many accomplishments, Richardson said the brightest takeaways in her 30-year career are the people she has worked with and helping to solve their problems.

“The thing that I enjoy the most is the people and being able to have someone either come in or call that has a problem and being able to take care of that problem for them,” she said. “The other thing that I’ll probably miss is we have a lot of younger workers, which is kind of the nature of Parks and Recreation, and I’ll miss them. I really enjoy their energy and their commitment to doing a good job.”

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch has also spoken highly of Richardson.

“Through our parks, playgrounds, recreation centers, programs and special events, Becky has impacted the lives of practically everyone who has called Auburn home over the last four decades,” McGowen Crouch said. “She has always gone above and beyond the call of duty, and I will truly miss her counsel.”

As retirement comes her way though, Richardson isn’t quite ready to sit still. While she is considering working with some non-profit groups in town, she hasn’t quite made her mind up on what she’s going to do just yet. She does know, however, that she won’t sit still for long.

“I’m the kind of person who has to stay busy,” she said.