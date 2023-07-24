The City of Auburn announced plans to add a $3.9 million classroom to its new public safety training facility on Highway 280.

Expected to open around fall 2024, the new classroom will double as a training center and polling place. Several police and fire training structures and props will also be installed on the property over the course of years.

“It’ll be a huge benefit for Auburn Public Safety, but really for regional public safety all around us,” said Will Mathews, the director of Auburn Public Safety. “We have big ambitions for what we’re going to be doing out there.”

The facility will feature a six-story training tower, burn building, confined space training prop, physical agility training area, and track. A drafting pit and a flash over simulator for fire training may be added in the future as well.

The training facility at 7384 US Highway 280 West sits on property the Alabama Department of Transportation donated to the City of Auburn. It’s directly across from the intersection of North College Street and Highway 280, also known as “the Bottle.” Mathews said ALDOT donated the land with the understanding that it would eventually be used for public service.

“The opportunity came up recently for us to start looking at development of that property into a public safety training center,” Mathews said. “The intention is for this to be a nice city facility right there on the corridor coming into town.”

The new classroom building is being designed to allow for different activities including teaching and studying, and as a gathering spot and polling place. Regional training activities for first responders from across East Alabama will be held at the facility as well.

The training facility will primarily be used by fire recruit schools. However, there will also be police training as well as emergency management and communication training held at the facility.

Mathews expects first responders from Alexander City, Phenix City, Opelika and other municipalities to use the facility.

Mathews said the public training facility will be built in phases. The first phase involved doing the dirt work and laying infrastructure. Phase two involves building the classroom. Phase three will involve bringing in the training structures and props for the first responders.

While the classroom itself will cost $3.2 million, Mathews said he couldn’t give an estimate for the entire facility yet. He said the final cost will depend largely on the cost of each of the training structures and props.

“This is a long term plan for us to look at, and its ambitious with the number of training props that we’re talking about,” he said. “A lot of it will depend on current pricing when we get ready to do that, whether we can order one or two or three within a budget year.”