The Auburn City council has approved over $1.12 million dollars in funding to go toward construction on the Boykin-Donahue Campus expansion.’

The move came at last week’s city council meeting as the city discussed rising costs related to the project’s planned Cultural Center and Library. The city council said both the cultural center and library are facing higher costs due to the “expanded scope” of the project and increased construction costs.

Regarding scope, the layout of the building has been altered with changes to the classrooms and kitchen area. The changes in layout in turn caused the construction costs to go up as well.

The Boykin-Donahue Cultural Center’s price tag has increased by $27,992 taking it up to $65,392. In December 2021, the city agreed with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture on a fee of $37,400 to design the cultural center.

The Boykin-Donahue library’s cost went up by $429,263. That puts its new total at $660,413. Again, the city agreed in December 2021 with McMillan Pazdan Smith on a fee of $231,150 to design the library project.

On Tuesday, the city also voted to pay $33,952 to McMillan Pazdan Smith to build the new recycling center. Work will begin on the project once the new Environmental Services Complex on Wire Road is finished.

Additionally, $112,486 will go toward new lighting at the Boykin-Donahue Campus, and $247,800 in stream mitigation credits will go toward land reclamation.

The stream mitigation credits are due to a stream on the Boykin property needing to filled in to make a flat play space for the kids. The Army Corps of Engineers is requiring the city to put funding towards creating a new stream elsewhere to offset the loss of the stream they plan to fill up.

All told, the costs come to $1,120,043. The new price was not without some debate. Mayor Ron Anders said he had not expected the Boykin-Donahue Campus expansion to cost so much.

Anders said the project had originally begun as a Rosenwald style school and was intended to be a community project. He said he had envisioned the community helping build the project to help offset the costs. Hickory Dickory Park was built in a similar fashion.

“I really never thought and never envisioned that we’d be talking about this kind of money,” Anders said. “My vision was not to not to have over a million dollar schoolhouse.”

Despite showing support for the project, Anders wanted to give the city council more time to think about the costs.

The council voted to move forward with all the projects. However, construction cannot begin until the Environmental Services Complex is completed.