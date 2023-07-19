Auburn to host National Night Out on Aug. 1

Auburn Public Safety has invited the public to the Auburn University Agricultural Heritage Park on Aug. 1 to have some family-friendly fun while connecting with first responders.

The group will hold its National Night out event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the green space at the park. There will be free food and plenty of activities at this year’s event, such as games, inflatables, face-painting, Touch-A-Truck, and K-9 demonstrations. School resource officers and other local first responders will be there to get to know people in the community.

“National Night Out is about bringing the entire community together,” said Sidney Hancock, the community relations specialist with Auburn Public Safety. “It’s getting everybody together to celebrate and get to know one another. Share and promote the awareness of local programs and how to stay safe in our community.”

Auburn’s DJ James hosting bookbag giveaway

With the school year drawing near, Auburn senior defensive back DJ James will give back to the Auburn-Opelika community with his Back to School Bookbag Giveaway.

The event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Ave. The senior cornerback will be providing book bags and other school supplies to students in need ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.

“In an effort to giveback and assist the cities of Auburn and Opelika, I am providing book bags and school supplies to students,” James said in a post on his Twitter account.