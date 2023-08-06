The Lee County Commission will pull back on its plans to use COVID-19 funds to launch broadband projects in select rural communities, officials announced in Monday’s regular meeting.

Commissioners made the decision after the Federal Communications Commission announced it will use grant money to provide high-speed Internet to those same areas. The money will come from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a 2020 initiative to bridge the digital divide by bring high-speed fixed broadband service to rural U.S. homes and small businesses that lack it.

“The good news is it is coming,” County Administrator Holly Leverette said. “We don’t have any control over how long that’s going to take.”

The FCC has not publicly announced when it’ll launch the local projects.

On July 10, the Lee County Commission voted to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish high-speed broadband in Loachapoka, Waverly, Salem and South Central Lee County. Now, it’ll use the COVID-19 Stimulus Package to add 5.1 miles of fiberoptic line across the county, extending it to 44.7 miles.

“In the end, we’re gaining more milage and all the roads that we had to remove are going to be funded,” Leverette said.

Leverette said any Internet Service Providers who want to work on broadband projects in the county need to make sure they are not the same projects the FCC will now handle. Applications will remain open until Sept 15. Questions and clarifications about the process must be submitted to the county no later than Sept. 1.

The county still plans to prioritize unserved and underserved residents. Commissioner Ross Morris said they’re passionate about providing Internet for those in the county without access.

Representatives from CTV- Beam also gave a presentation at the County Commission meeting on Monday night. The Phenix City-based cable company would like to expand its network into Lee County. They said they already service some Lee County areas.

The company already has 800 miles of fiberoptic line purchased that they would like to install in Lee County, including Lee Road 11, Lee Road 157, Society Hill Road and in the area of Wacoochee Elementary School.

If Beam were to expand further into the county, their lines would be run on electrical poles owned by Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative. The company said it would like to provide 10-gigabyte services, streaming video services and phone services to rural areas.