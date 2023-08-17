A 77-year-old woman who has struggled with water issues for over a year has called for Lee County officials to lay new water lines to her home.

Jo Ann Hunter of Phenix City lives just north of the Russell County line in one of the 10 homes along the southern portion of Lee Road 207. The Russell County Water Authority provides water to that small community.

Hunter, who has been dealing with leaks in her 44-year-old water line since the summer of 2022, now wants Lee County to provide water for her and her neighbors. She said as a Lee County taxpayer, she should get water from the county she lives in.

“Everything that the government can get from me— from Lee County— they get it,” Hunter said. “So why can’t they provide water? It’s just like paying the bill last year for ambulance service. I called them and told them I didn’t want it. They said it was mandatory. Ok, it should be mandatory that we have water, too.”

Hunter’s home currently pulls water from a Russell County water meter a quarter mile away, near the intersection of Lee Rd 207 and Spring Valley Road.

Sheppard Deary, the general manger for Russell County Water Authority, said Hunter’s water line is private. He added that the line was laid sometime in 1979 as an agreement between Smiths water and Ladonia Crawford.

“Its way beyond its service life,” Deary said. “Those lines typically only last 30 years.”

Due to its age, distance and small size, Hunter struggled with low pressure and leaks up until November of 2022. The line is three-quarters of an inch. Due to a rapidly increasing water bill, the Hunter elected to just turn her water off.

She said the leaks caused her water bill to go from $43 for the full month of March 2022 to $74 for the full month of September. It went from $106 for the full month of October to $259 for just 15 days in November 2022. Hunter said she’s unemployed and lives on a fixed income.

“I can’t afford to pay that, so I just had them shut it off,” Hunter said. “I get water from my son for cooking and using in my kitchen and taking a bath. I catch rainwater to try to run on my plants and for the commode.”

Andy Morris, the general manager of Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, and Dearing are aware of Hunter’s situation. Dearing confirmed that Hunter remains connected to Russell County’s water lines.

“She does have access to water. She just has a really old privately owned line,” Dearing said. “All she has to do is turn her meter back on and she’s got water.”

As a Lee County resident, Hunter insists her water should be provided by the county she lives in. Within the last year she has a created a petition to show that Lee Rd 207 residents want water from their home county. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition features 30 signatures, 12 of which live on Lee Rd 207.

Hunter has contacted the Lee County Commission multiple times about connecting water lines to her home. She has spoken at two county commission meetings, most recently in July. Hunter said she offered the commission a copy of her petition, but they didn’t take it.

Commissioner Gary Long oversees District 3, where Hunter lives. He said he would try to help, but ultimately the issue is out of his hands. He said she would have to talk to the water authority about the issue instead.

“I don’t want to make any promises, because I don’t control the water authority,” Long told Hunter at the July commission meeting. “We appoint the board, but I don’t control it.”

Hunter has taken her petition to the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority as well. Morris confirmed he had seen a copy of the petition before but didn’t feel there was enough interest to warrant the water authority running line down to County Rd 207.

“It was a hard sell to be able to run that many feet,” Morris said. “The rough cost estimate of getting a water main out there was roughly $800,000 to be able to get there.”

Part of the issue, Morris said, was topography and distance. Just north of Hunter’s neighborhood, Lee Road 207 is flanked by a swamp on one side and woods on the other. Morris also said the nearest Smiths Water line he could connect to is a mile away.

As an alternative, Morris said he has also looked at potentially setting up a master meter and renting water from Russell County for the Lee Rd 207 residents. Dearing also said he and Morris were trying to work out an answer for the water problem.

“I’m working with Andy [Morris] to come up with some solutions that are the least costly way for them to have direct access to a public water system at the right of way and not have really, really long service lines,” Dearing said. “That’s kind of out of my hands as of today, but we are actively working on that.”

Hunter and her family remain unimpressed though. The family feels like they keep getting the run-a-round. Between the Lee County Commission, Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, and the Russell County Water Authority, the family has walked into a wall of bureaucratic red tape.

“They push you off on other agencies or other people, and say it’s not theirs,” said Hunter’s daughter, Tina Milhouse. “They tell you they’re gonna do this, do that, but they don’t do it. They don’t follow up. They don’t follow through. And then unfortunately, with the elderly sometimes, it’s like they feel like they can just ignore them.”

Hunter has been particularly critical of Morris.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with him, I think they know my phone number and tell me he’s not in,” she said. “I can’t get in touch with him. Every time I call, he’s not in.”

Morris has said the majority of the new lines Smiths Water lays go to new developments. He says their service areas are already defined. He acknowledges even with 355 miles of water main at their disposal, it still leaves a lot of areas in the county without service.

“It would depend on an individual basis and see how far we need to go, and what we needed to do to get it there,” Morris said about adding extra lines. “If you got to go through a swamp or 16 miles of forest, it’s a different story.”