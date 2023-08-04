One year after Lee County transitioned from public dumps to roadside garbage collection, commissioners revealed on Monday that there’s a $1 million shortfall in collection fees.

County administrator Holly Leverette petitioned the commissioners to move the solid waste billing office under the commission office to help the county streamline the financial and procedural side of garbage collection. She said the county underestimated the financial and procedural demands of operating a billing office that covers approximately 21,000 active accounts.

“An analysis of the operation has revealed unexpected challenges that need to be addressed,” she told the commission at Monday meeting.

In February 2022, the county made the switch from public dumpster to roadside service from Arrow Disposal Services.

Lee residents on unincorporated land outside the city limits of Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station or the parts of Phenix City within Lee County have been charged $18.50 for the first two years of cart service, the same amount they were paying for access to the 15 county dumpsters that have existed since 1984.

Leverette said 6,818 people have either never paid for garbage pickup or they’re behind by one quarter. That’s 40% of the people who benefit from garbage pickup.

“That amounts to about $1 million over what we should be collecting, $3.6 million at the end of this year which will be Aug. 5,” Leverette said.

The county now wants to hire a billing manager to help set practices in place and collect the lost revenue.

It plans to establish a process to manage delinquent garbage pickup bills and will start charging and collecting late fees. It will also establish a refund process for those who overpay.

Additionally, the county is seeking to allow garbage fee exemptions for those with Social Security Income disabilities. Leverette said the SSI exemption is in accordance with Alabama state law.