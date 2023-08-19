Local government agencies from the city councils to the boards of education play a significant role in ensuring that its residents’ needs have been met.

The Alabama Open Meetings Act states, “preliminary agendas must be posted as soon as practicable in the same location or manner as the meeting notice,” and both municipalities abide by that law. Local agencies who have to follow that act include the Auburn City Council, Auburn City Schools Board of Education, Opelika City Council and the Opelika City Schools Board of Education.

Auburn City Council and Opelika City Council have up-to-date minutes and agendas. Auburn citizens can find the minutes and agendas on the City of Auburn’s website. Once you get on the website, the information will be in the City Council section. People may access the meetings in person. The meetings are also streamed and posted on YouTube.

Many public records from the City of Auburn can be viewed for free on the city’s website. The website also provides a public records request form, which people can fill out if they want access to any public record that’s not available online. If people want access to records such as contours, city limits or zoning information, they can visit the Auburn Community Data Site.

Auburn strives to make public information ‘as available to the public as possible’

The Auburn City Council officially does the business of the city. They want to make sure their meetings are easily accessible to the public, whether they’re at home, in their car or elsewhere. Council meetings are held on Friday afternoons.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the most important thing they did to ensure transparency is alter the city council meetings by allowing more opportunities for people to speak.

“There are certainly public hearings, which they’ve always had. We give people an opportunity at the beginning of each meeting to talk about an item on the agenda. It gives people an opportunity at the end of the meeting to talk to us about anything going on,” Anders said. “We’ve also made our meetings available through radio where you can listen to our meetings, or you can watch it on either YouTube or Facebook.”

In March 2022, Auburn’s City Council launched the Citizens’ Academy program, which teachs Auburn residents about the inner workings of their city government’s departments and boards.

“We do somewhat of the same program for public safety, but we aren’t just about public safety,” Anders said. “We are considering bringing back one for planning to understand how we do our planning, and then we’re also conducting a neighborhood conference.”

The neighborhood conference serves as a way for neighborhood leaders and Homeowner Association leaders to come in and understand what kind of decisions the city makes that impact the neighborhoods and what they can ask for support from the city if they need it related to their neighborhood.

“I think it’s very important for this council to make our information as available to the public as possible,” Anders said. “I believe that we have done what we were asked to do, and we have done it well.”

Opelika residents can find the Opelika City Council’s minutes and agendas on the City of Opelika website. It’s fairly easy to navigate. The meetings aren’t held in person, but they are streamed and uploaded on YouTube. On the website, people can search “applications and fees” to access the planning department review information, temporary use applications and the planning fee schedule.

Residents can get alerts about the city sent to their phone

Residents can subscribe to the eNotifier on the City of Auburn’s website to get immediate information that tells people when something is happening.

Opelika has an alert center as well called “Notify Me.” People can subscribe to emails and/or text messages. They can also unsubscribe whenever they want.

The City of Opelika also has grams" target="_blank">various community programs such as Citizen’s Police Academy, Youth Camp, Crime Prevention Surveys, Neighborhood Watch, Drug Awareness Talks, Pre-K Activities, Crisis Youth Intervention and McGruff.

Both Auburn and Opelika’s Board of Education have up-to-date minutes and agendas on Simbli Board Meeting Management. Simbli is a cloud-based collaboration tool that allows users to manage meetings, planning sessions, board policy and performance evaluations. The meetings are in person, and they are not televised.

Currently, Opelika’s Simbli has its regular board meeting minutes from January 24 to July 25 available. Auburn’s Simbli has available minutes from July 12, 2016, to June 13.