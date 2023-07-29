Government officials showed their appreciation to local first responders on Thursday with a cookout at the Auburn Public Safety Building.

Sen. Jay Hovey, R-Auburn, and Sen Joe Lovvorn, R-Auburn, hosted the cookout on Ross Street. Local law enforcement agencies, fire officials and paramedics gathered to enjoy food and each other’s company.

The cookout is a part of the Alabama Forestry Association’s Back the Blue Tour, which celebrates first responder’s efforts to serve and protect the community. Thursday’s stop in Auburn was just one of many cookouts the organization has held across the state in support of police, fire, and EMS.

“We just saw that first responders weren’t getting the appreciation that they deserve, whether it’s the forestry commission fighting wildfires or police officers and firemen,” said Anna Morgan Duke, AFA’s grassroots coordinator. “So we wanted to do something to show that we’re appreciative of them and what they do.”

Members of the AFA manned the grill and gave out free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks to grateful first responders.

Hovey, who represents District 27, said the AFA initially presented the cookout idea to him and Lovvorn. The event was particularly important to them with the two elected officials served as firefighters for the City of Auburn from 1997 to 2021. Lovvorn retired from the department as battalion chief.

Hovey called the cookout a chance for some laughs and pats on the back with the first responders.

“It’s a good opportunity to celebrate what these guys do and are oftentimes unrecognized and certainly worthy to be celebrated,” he said.

Hovey said he believed the community was blessed to have an A+ public service department.

“We need to recognize that we do have that luxury to be able to go about our daily lives without having to worry about our health and safety, because we got such top tier service,” he said.

Lovvorn, who represents District 79, was thrilled to do something positive for the first responders. He referred to them as “pillars of the community.”

As a retired firefighter, he knows first-hand what a simple lunch could do to lift first responder’s spirits. He said he worked with some amazing people during his time of service.

“We’re just honored to have this opportunity today and enjoy visiting with the guys and gals and thanking them for their service,” he said. “I know a lot of these people. Firsthand, I have been through a lot of good days and some not-so-good days with them and some rough nights. It’s good to just visit with them today and talk with them and just tell them thank you.”

The AFA began its Back the Blue Tour in 2021. They partner with local officials for the first responders’ cookouts in each town they go to. They held 16 cookouts in 2022 and 15 in 2021.

Duke said they have covered Alabama from Mobile County to Dekalb County. The goal is to host a cookout in every county in the state.

“We do this to thank them and show that we support them and their families, and everything they go through” Duke said. “They’re the front line of everything that goes on here in Alabama. We need their support, and they need our support.”

AFA is a membership organization comprised of forest products companies, landowners, loggers, wood suppliers, foresters, and others with a stake in Alabama’s forest economy. It maintains a favorable political, regulatory and legal environment for landowners to grow trees. It also provide an environment for forest business owners to manage their operations profitably and sustainably.