William Buechner Parkway and its new Environmental Services and Public Works Complex will open in July.

The two capital projects have been in the works for several years. Combined they bring in $43.2 million in investments in the city's infrastructure.

William Buechner Parkway will form a new traffic artery between Richland Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Auburn. The project, which cost a total of $8.3 million, should be completed by July 28.

The parkway is named after William Buechner, an Auburn police officer who lost his life in the line of duty on May 19, 2019.

The new road will help ease congestion on Shug Jordan Parkway and provide easier connection to the schools, neighborhoods, and parks along Richland. It will connect up with the Willow Creek and Lundy Chase Subdivisions.

“For years we’ve heard concerns from residents on Richland Road about congestion and traffic at the Richland and Shug Jordan intersection,” said Alison Frazier, engineering services director for the City of Auburn. “This has just been a project that’s been on our radar for some time to relieve some of the pressure on the Shug and Richland intersection,”

William Buechner Parkway will be mostly two lanes along with a mixed-use walking path on its eastern side and turning lanes at each end. The north end of the road will connect with Richland Road at Creekside Elementary School. The south end will connect with MLK Drive just before Webster Road.

More subdivisions and a new park are planned to connect up to William Buechner Parkway in the future as well.

Frazier said a utility conflict with a fiberoptics contractor is holding up progress on the MLK Drive end of William Buechner Parkway. However, she expects they will meet the July 28 deadline.

“We're excited that it's hopefully nearing completion pretty soon and named for someone who's very special to our community,” Frazier said. “So, we're looking forward to finishing the project and having it open.”

The new Environmental Services and Public Works Complex is located on Wire Road on Auburn’s south side. The project cost $34.8 million and is due to be open on Aug 11.

Frazier said the complex will house fleet services, the traffic engineering warehouse, and equipment associated with maintaining the city’s infrastructure. Fleet service will have space to maintain over 800 pieces of equipment used by the city.

The new complex, Frazier said, is nearly complete. The contractor is working through punch list items and waiting on generators to come in.

“The project is substantially complete,” Frazier said. “We just won’t be able to actually move in until the contractor completes his contractual obligations.

Frazier said citizens have expressed concerns over the current Environmental Services and Public Works location on N Donahue Drive for several years. There have been complaints over dump trucks moving through the area. There was also a lack of adequate space for the two departments housed there.

The new facility will sit on around 62 acres off Wire Road.

“We've been looking for property and trying to find a place to relocate for several years,” Frazier said. “I think the benefit immediately is just going to be the space, the access, and being away from the center of town.”

The current North Donahue location will eventually be repurposed into a branch library, a cultural center, and a recycling center. A new recreation center will eventually be built on the property as well.