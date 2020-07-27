11 p.m. last call order starts Saturday night; police not worried about compliance

Bars and restaurants are ordered to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. every night for the next four months, according to an emergency order issued by state regulators Monday.

The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted 3-0 Monday in an emergency session to issue the order, which goes into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday.

“All on-premises ABC licensees shall cease the service and/or sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following day. Consumption on-premises shall cease not later than 11:30 p.m,” the order reads.

Local bar owners did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but local police don’t sound too concerned about having trouble enforcing the order.

Opelika police Capt. Shane Healey said he doesn’t expect any problems, and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones sounded much the same note to the Lee County Commissioners.

“Certainly, we’ll be working our license holders in Lee County to make sure everyone is on the same page,” Jones told the commissioners.

Attempts to reach Auburn police for comment were not successful; however, city spokesman David Dorton did issue a press release early Monday evening that outlined the order and added: “Any business with an ABC license found in violation of the emergency order will have their license immediately suspended.”

