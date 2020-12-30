20 Lee County residents reflect on lessons learned in 2020

In a bleak year, Miyana Hamilton, 23, and her sister Terri Hamilton, 20, have a lot to celebrate.
Miyana graduated in May from Southern Union with an associate’s degree in business management. Terri was promoted to manager at a part-time job while a freshman at Southern Union.
Reginald Benson, who turns 54 on New Year's Day, commutes daily from Columbus, Ga., to Auburn. Today, he sits outside the construction site for the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center on South College Street with a smile and a book in hand: Tad Williams’ "The Heart of What Was Lost."
“I tell everybody, every day I wake up is a blessing,” Benson says.
“I still have a job,” Benita Nesbitt, an United States Postal Service carrier, says as she scans packages outside J&M Bookstore in downtown Auburn. “And that’s something to be grateful for.”
Asked for her new year’s resolution, Nesbitt laughs, saying: “Not to work as much as I did this year.”
Rediscovering her joy in organization, Myandi Flowers, 22, learned she had not one but three coffee makers in her house. She misses the Auburn University Chamber Choir and says she has loved time spent getting involved in her community.
“While I wish I could have choir back – I’ve cried plenty – I know that I’ll sing with them again eventually,” Flowers says. "God works in mysterious ways and has even allowed me to see the joy in this depressing season.”
Katie Krik, 24, started divinity school at Yale this fall, in what she says is a “wild time to be a seminarian.”
Ben Cash, 24, wants to remember to appreciate what he has, saying, “The good news is we made it.”
Sierra Hicks, 29, set a goal in 2020 to go back to school. She started at Southern Union in the summer and finished with all A’s. She’s crossing her fingers, she says, for an acceptance into a nursing program.
In Auburn, Joshua Copeland, 25, enjoys a sunny afternoon. He graduated from Auburn University in May and got a job with the Army Corps of Engineers.
In Opelika, Robert Jones, 35, is looking forward to going to concerts and traveling whenever safely possible, saying, “That’s been the hardest thing – sitting at home.”
Sonny Varma, 67, had a tough 2020: she had to temporarily close her business, New York Fashions, in downtown Opelika for five months because of the pandemic and an open heart surgery at UAB in June. She recovered by walking 3 miles a day around town and hopes for prosperity for all in the New Year.
Ian Oriol, 24, says his year was “chaotic” and he learned to prioritize what’s really important in life, calling the year “almost like a recalibration.” Oriol says he sets a goal every year in lieu of a resolution and this year his goal is to do a split – just like last year.
Spencer Rowe, 21, sits on a bench near Samford Hall. In the summer, he learned his father, Tim, had lung cancer. His father is doing better now after going through a round of treatment and recovery, he says.
“It feels like you’re never supposed to let what’s uncontrollable affect you, but when there are so many of them they can start to feel very controlled,” Rowe says. His resolution is to try to be more present.
Six-year-old Virginia Wise is a first grader who has been enrolled in virtual learning this fall, but is excited and “a little nervous” to be in the classroom this spring with a new teacher, Ms. Thomas.
“I got to hang out with my dad which was fun,” Wise says of her time at home, hugging her father on the Samford Hall lawn.
Shelton Griffith, 19, says she wants to take “the slow pace of life we had in 2020 into 2021.”
“It’s OK to take a break,” Griffith says, while eating lunch with a friend in downtown Auburn.
Yingsong Han, 25, and Xiaodan Zhang, 32, fell in love in 2020. They’ve been together for more than nine months, after meeting on WeChat, a social media app.
“She agreed to be my girlfriend,” Zhang says outside Toomer's Corner. “That was the best part of 2020.”
Blaire Gray, 15, tried Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and says she loves it. Marydell Hayden, who turned 16 Wednesday, says she wants to make it through high school and pass her driver license exam.
“This year has taught us that whatever comes to you, you are capable of handling in that moment,” Tyra Wilson, 23, says inside a coffee shop when asked her New Year’s resolution.
“You’re capable of handling of whatever comes your way. You are.”