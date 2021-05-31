'A time of reflection': Citizens gather in Auburn and Opelika to honor the fallen

Memorial Day ceremonies were held in Auburn and Opelika Monday morning, as residents paid tribute to fallen military service members first at the Auburn Veterans Memorial and then at Courthouse Square in Opelika.
“For the second year in a row, today looks a little different than tradition,” Mayor Ron Anders said during his remarks. “While we hoped to gather together for our usual Mayor’s Memorial Day breakfast at Auburn Hotel and Conference Center, we decided to hold off on an indoor gathering out of abundance of caution for your health and safety.”
The 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony was livestreamed, but this year members of the public gathered for an outdoor event at Auburn Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Ross and Glenn Avenue.
Anders individually recognized a few of the “local heroes” that the community has lost over the past couple of years, including Col. Gregory S. Townsend, Maj. Pete Turnham, Cpl. Grady Jones and Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, among others.
“Memorial Day is a time of reflection," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Witte, the event's speaker. "It’s a time of remembrance. It’s a time to be thankful for the gifts we enjoy in life, no matter how big those gifts are or how small. It’s a time to recognize we are a free people.”
Witte, who flew helicopters for four years during the Vietnam War, retired from military service in 1990 after 26 years and is the current chair of Auburn University’s Department of Aviation.
In Opelika, members of the American Auxiliary Legion at Courthouse Square passed out paper crepe red poppies to honor the fallen and support all military members.
“In this country, we talk about our rights,” Retired Navy Captain Michael Horsefield said in his remarks. “The reality is our rights are actual privileges that have been bought and paid for by extraordinary sacrifices.
“... These privileges are not guaranteed and must be protected and earned again by each successive generation."