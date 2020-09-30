Absentee ballots due Thursday for Opelika runoffs

Thursday is the last day to vote absentee in next week’s Opelika City Council runoffs, and candidates are knocking on doors in Wards 1, 3 and 5 to get the vote out.
All of the candidates concede turnout will be low, as voting typically drops off for runoffs, and there is a presidential election next month. They are, nonetheless, chatting with residents and emphasizing the importance of having a say in how Opelika is governed.
Ward 3
“I’ve been back and knocked on almost every door in the ward,” said Robert Lofton, who faces Michael Carter in the Ward 3 race. “I’ve got a few left to do … maybe two streets.”
“It’s definitely something we’ve had to work on,” said Carter, referring to turnout. “…I’ve been knocking on doors non-stop since the (Aug. 25 city) election. Some voters I’ve talked to three or four times.”
Lofton has been emphasizing his business experience and the time he’s invested in educating himself on city business. He said he’s missed one city council meeting since declaring his candidacy in February.
Carter said he’s been hearing a lot from citizens about the city’s’ parks and infrastructure, as well as heavy traffic along North 10th Street and the need for more bike and pedestrian paths.
Lofton netted 471 votes (45.6 percent) to Michael Carter’s 343 votes (33.2 percent) in the Aug. 25 city election. Kelli Thompson pulled in 219 votes (21.2 percent) to keep either man from winning an outright majority.
Ward 1
George Allen and Jamie Lowe will square off in the Ward 1 race. Both men said they’ve also been working hard to get voters to come out for their runoff.
Lowe took 419 votes (40 percent) to Allen’s 309 votes (29 percent) in the Aug. 25 election, with the rest of the candidates — Melvin Brooks, Elizabeth Burton, Robert Johnson and Alexis Meniefield — trailing well behind.
Allen acknowledged that closing the vote gap with Lowe won’t be easy, but he is undaunted.
“I’m working hard right now, every day,” said Allen. “It’s not insurmountable. We just need to work harder.”
Allen has already started talking to his potential constituents about what sorts of work needs doing around Ward 1, and he’s been in contact with City Engineer Scott Parker and other city staff about those needs.
“Most people want the same things, but they want to get some equity,” said Allen, referring to Ward 1 residents’ complaints they get less in city services than other wards.
Lowe, meanwhile, has continued to work his election strategy – putting out innumerable signage and seeking out voters door-to-door and listening to their concerns. He said he’s hearing a lot about public safety, the city’s schools (especially expansion of the new pre-kindergarten program) and improved sidewalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Some people are confusing the (absentee) ballot that they’ve already done for the November election, and they misconstrue that with the runoff,” Lowe said. “I expect a smaller turnout from August, but we’re trying to get our voters out.”
Voting
Voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to go to Opelika City Hall, 204 S 7th St., to cast absentee ballots. Voting Tuesday will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following precincts:
Ward 1 – Covington Community Center, 213 Carver Ave.
Ward 3 – Opelika Community Center, 1102 Denson Drive.
Ward 5 – Opelika SportsPlex, 1001 Andrews Road.
