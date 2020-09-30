Absentee ballots due Thursday for Opelika runoffs

Thursday is the last day to vote absentee in next week’s Opelika City Council runoffs, and candidates are knocking on doors in Wards 1, 3 and 5 to get the vote out.

All of the candidates concede turnout will be low, as voting typically drops off for runoffs, and there is a presidential election next month. They are, nonetheless, chatting with residents and emphasizing the importance of having a say in how Opelika is governed.

Ward 3

“I’ve been back and knocked on almost every door in the ward,” said Robert Lofton, who faces Michael Carter in the Ward 3 race. “I’ve got a few left to do … maybe two streets.”

“It’s definitely something we’ve had to work on,” said Carter, referring to turnout. “…I’ve been knocking on doors non-stop since the (Aug. 25 city) election. Some voters I’ve talked to three or four times.”

Lofton has been emphasizing his business experience and the time he’s invested in educating himself on city business. He said he’s missed one city council meeting since declaring his candidacy in February.