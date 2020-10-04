Absentee voting already sets record in Lee County

"They may be in the courthouse renewing their car tags or paying a tax bill, or they may have just passed by on their way to an early dinner and decided to pop in: 'While I was here, I thought I’d go ahead and vote,’" English said.

Majors and his staff hear that refrain several times a day.

“They have no idea what a hardship and burden that puts on us while we’re trying to serve the people that have legitimate reasons” for not being able to go to the polls Nov. 3,” Majors said.

Majors stressed that his staff and volunteers will take all comers, regardless of their reasons for early voting. However, he said people could probably save themselves and the office time by using the U.S. mail to receive and send their ballots.

Each one is barcoded and can be tracked online, he said.

English speculated that wait times will continue to increase at the courthouse and county satellite offices before Election Day and there will be delays either way. He expects hour-long delays at many polling sites.

Ballot access