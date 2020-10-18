Absentee voting rush continues in Lee County

The nationwide wave of early and absentee voting has swept up Lee County this year, with long lines of people waiting to apply for absentee ballots and cast them.

The county’s Auburn satellite office opened Saturday morning to accommodate people who fear long lines or have to work on Nov. 3 – the second of three Saturdays election staff will work this month.

The office processed over 70 voters in the first three hours Saturday, with over 50 more people still waiting outside.

It took Kent and Karen Levihn three hours in line just to make it to the front door.

“The mail-in looks too complicated. You have to get a notary and all that. We were hoping this would be faster,” Kent said, as Karen chuckled about their long wait.

Brittany Darden has to work on Election Day, so the Saturday hours were worth the wait to her.

“I work 12 shifts and I go to school, so I wanted to make sure my vote got counted,” Darden said.

Jim Kaminsky is recovering from a June cancer surgery. He and wife Julie are mindful of COVID-19 risks for that reason, and they thought it would be better to vote early, rather than risk being stuck inside a polling place on Election Day.