ADEM hearing on CreekWood permits tonight at 6 in Opelika
ADEM hearing on CreekWood permits tonight at 6 in Opelika

  • Updated
creekwood new permit

This map, included in CreekWood’s application for a state emissions permit, shows the location of the proposed quarry. It sits in an unincorporated part of northeast Lee County, a few miles west of Beulah near Beans Mill along U.S. 29 North.

 ADEM

The Alabama Department of Environment Management (ADEM) will hear from Beulah-area residents tonight about their concerns over a proposed granite quarry.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Central in Opelika’s Municipal Court, located at 10th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Speakers will be allowed into the chamber one-at-a-time to give their concerns about potential water and air emissions from the proposed quarry.

The hearing will be recorded and placed on ADEM’s YouTube channel within approximately 24 hours of the end of the hearing. For more information, including how to submit written comments, visit http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/notices/apr21/4opelika.html.

ADEM is taking public comments on air and water issues concerning the quarry bid through May 27. No date has been set for a final decision by ADEM, but it could come before the end of this month.

Lee County officials intended to live stream the hearing at the meeting center across from the county courthouse tonight, but those plans hadn’t been formally approved by ADEM as of Wednesday night.

CreekWood Resources needs air and water emissions permits from the state in order to operate at the site on U.S. 29 near Beans Mill.

Residents have spent the last several months lobbying the Lee County Commission to create zoning restrictions in Beat 13, where the quarry would be located, to keep CreekWood out.

A special election Tuesday cleared the way for zoning in that precinct. The Lee County Planning Commission met Wednesday to recommend a new zoning ordinance for approval by county commissioners, who are expected to take up that ordinance when they meet Monday at 5:30 p.m.

