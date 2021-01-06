After calling to ‘take down names and kick ass,’ Mo Brooks condemns violence at U.S. Capitol

After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville condemned the violence on Wednesday evening, calling it “despicable” and “un-American.”

Brooks earlier in the day encouraged dissent toward the certification of the Electoral College vote at the Capitol.

He spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., echoing President Donald Trump’s denial of the November election results.

“Today’s the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said then. He also suggested on Twitter that the protestors could have been “ANTIFA fascists in backward MAGA hats.”

Later he said: “The scenes of United States Capitol Police being violently attacked and mobs occupying the American seat of government are highly disturbing. I always condemn lawlessness and violence of any kind and in the strongest terms.”

Brooks said in his statement he hopes the “thugs” involved in the protest are prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law.”