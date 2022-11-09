After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory

The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory.

Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.

While Ivey took the time to talk up Alabama’s automotive and Aerospace industries, her primary focus was the state’s agricultural sector and its importance on a national scale.

“It's great to be here today for the groundbreaking of this vitally important facility,” Ivey said. “You don't have to look far to see that Alabama's economy supports several different industries today that were basically nonexistent several decades ago… but no matter how many cars roll off the line, or how many rockets we send into space we are still an agricultural state at our roots. Because in Alabama, every season is growing season, and the rest of the country relies on us to make sure that food is always on the table.”

Roberts said he felt the new lab would be good for both the state of Alabama and Auburn University.

“I believe that this laboratory is a game-changer in this space,” Roberts said. “This lab will allow scientists to use advanced analytical techniques to help ensure the safety of our foods. And I hope also that our students are able to further enhance their laboratory skills in this space. The fact that it sits here on the edge of campus bringing to bear the most modern technologies coupled with some brilliant students and staff that get to work together, I'm just personally very thrilled about the opportunities.”

Once finished, the new 20,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing pesticide and chemical labs, also on Wire Road. According to Commissioner Pate, the current facility is 50 years old and largely out of date.

“This is going to enable us to be a 21st century lab, so we're excited,” Pate said during his remarks. “It’s really here to protect the public's health. We monitor all agricultural commodities for the presence of harmful pesticides.”

Pate said he had originally approached Ivey about funding for updating the current facility. He had originally requested $3 million, but then had to go back and ask for $7 million because of the facility's many issues.

“It was seven million and I said I quit,” Pate told Opelika-Auburn News. “We're not spending $7 million on a 50-year-old building when we can build a new one for 10 or 12 million.”

Ivey spoke to the inordinate cost of repairing the older building as well.

“I said absolutely not,” she said. “Instead, I told Commissioner Pate that we'd go ahead and do it right now. We couldn't wait any longer. Alabama needed this new facility. The nation needs it. And I'm proud to say that we're getting this done today, not just for the people of Alabama, but for the rest of the country as well.”

According to Dart David, the architect for the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs, the new facility will ultimately cost around $11.8 million. He said the building is expected to be finished around February 2024.