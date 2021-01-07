Alabama bill proposes early voting

An Alabama lawmaker is calling for early voting in the state.

Under existing law, electors may only vote on Election Day, with the exception of absentee voting.

Rep. John Rodgers of Birmingham pre-filed HB102 to propose the establishment of an advance voting period during which qualified electors, without excuse, may vote at a designated advance voting center before Election Day.

The bill will provide for the hours of operation for each advance voting center; require judges of probate to manage advance voting; and require appointing boards to appoint poll workers to work at advance voting centers.

The bill will be referred to the House committee on Construction, Campaigns and Elections upon the convening of the Alabama House of Representatives on Feb. 2 at noon in Montgomery.

To become law, the bill requires passage in both the Alabama House and Senate, and adoption of the proposed rules from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

