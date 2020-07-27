You are the owner of this article.
Alabama board cuts off alcohol at 11 p.m. for bars, restaurants
Alabama board cuts off alcohol at 11 p.m. for bars, restaurants

Bars and restaurants are ordered to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. every night for the next four months, according to an emergency order issued by state regulators Monday.

The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted 3-0 Monday in an emergency session to issue the order, which goes into effect at 11 p.m. Monday night.

“All on-premises ABC licensees shall cease the service and/or sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following day. Consumption on-premises shall cease not later than 11:30 p.m,” the order reads.

