 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama congressmen vote to discard electoral votes of Arizona, Pennsylvania
0 comments
breaking

Alabama congressmen vote to discard electoral votes of Arizona, Pennsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Congress Electoral College

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Tommy Tuberville and all six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Alabama delegation voted to discard electoral votes of two states in a final attempt to dismiss the Electoral College results.

The seven men voted to sustain objection to the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania won by President-elect Joe Biden, hours after the certification proceedings were halted when violent protestors stormed the Capitol.

The U.S. House and Senate rejected the challenge of both motions.

The Senate rejected an objection to Arizona’s electoral votes Wednesday on a 93 to 6 vote. Tuberville was one of the six Senators to sustain the objection, while U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby voted against it.

The House rejected the objection on a 303 to 121 vote. All six Republican members of the Alabama House Delegation — Jerry Carl of Mobile; Barry Moore of Enterprise; Mike Rodgers of Saks; Robert Aderholt of Haleyville; Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Gary Palmer of Hoover — voted to sustain the objection.

The lone Democrat in Alabama’s House delegation, Rep. Terri Sewell of Birmingham, voted against it.

Tuberville voted to reject the electoral votes of Pennsylvania later in the evening, while Shelby voted against it. By a vote of 92 to 7, The Senate accepted Pennsylvania’s votes.

As they did with Arizona’s electoral votes, all six Republican members of the Alabama House delegation voted to reject Pennsylvania’s votes, and Sewell voted against it. By a vote of 282 to 138, the House accepted Pennsylvania’s votes.

The House and Senate both adjourned early Thursday morning at 3:48 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., respectively.

All of Alabama's congressional delegation responded to the violent protestors  during Wednesday's events, with the exception of Tuberville and Rogers. The two men tweeted early Thursday morning. 

https://twitter.com/SenTuberville/status/1347165774918672386

Tuberville sent a Tweet thread saying, "Although the election results were not what many Alabamians  including myself  would like, the process of certifying the election results needs to be completed."

https://twitter.com/RepMikeRogersAL/status/1347170106871328769

"There is no place for political violence in America. Whether it is from the left or the right, it is abhorrent and wrong. We are a nation built on law and order and must remain so," Rogers said in a Tweet Thursday morning. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert