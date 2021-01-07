Alabama congressmen vote to discard electoral votes of Arizona, Pennsylvania

Sen. Tommy Tuberville and all six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Alabama delegation voted to discard electoral votes of two states in a final attempt to dismiss the Electoral College results.

The seven men voted to sustain objection to the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania won by President-elect Joe Biden, hours after the certification proceedings were halted when violent protestors stormed the Capitol.

The U.S. House and Senate rejected the challenge of both motions.

The Senate rejected an objection to Arizona’s electoral votes Wednesday on a 93 to 6 vote. Tuberville was one of the six Senators to sustain the objection, while U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby voted against it.

The House rejected the objection on a 303 to 121 vote. All six Republican members of the Alabama House Delegation — Jerry Carl of Mobile; Barry Moore of Enterprise; Mike Rodgers of Saks; Robert Aderholt of Haleyville; Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Gary Palmer of Hoover — voted to sustain the objection.

The lone Democrat in Alabama’s House delegation, Rep. Terri Sewell of Birmingham, voted against it.