Alabama congressmen vote to discard electoral votes of Arizona, Pennsylvania

As they did with Arizona’s electoral votes, all six Republican members of the Alabama House delegation voted to reject Pennsylvania’s votes, and Sewell voted against it. By a vote of 282 to 138, the House accepted Pennsylvania’s votes.
The House and Senate both adjourned early Thursday morning at 3:48 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., respectively.
All of Alabama's congressional delegation responded to the violent protestors during Wednesday's events, with the exception of Tuberville and Rogers. The two men tweeted early Thursday morning.
https://twitter.com/SenTuberville/status/1347165774918672386
Tuberville sent a Tweet thread saying, "Although the election results were not what many Alabamians
— including myself — would like, the process of certifying the election results needs to be completed."
https://twitter.com/RepMikeRogersAL/status/1347170106871328769
"There is no place for political violence in America. Whether it is from the left or the right, it is abhorrent and wrong. We are a nation built on law and order and must remain so," Rogers said in a Tweet Thursday morning.
