Alabama continues to see low number of new COVID-19 cases statewide

Alabama continues to see a low number of new COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 89 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 402,538 confirmed cases and 114,380 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 516,918 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

• Chambers County – 1,735 confirmed, 1,758 probable, 3,493 combined

• Lee County – 8,632 confirmed, 6,827 probable, 15,459 combined

• Macon County – 1,216 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,541 combined

• Russell County – 3,219 confirmed, 1,020 probable, 4,239 combined

• Tallapoosa County – 2,764 confirmed, 1,113 probable, 3,877 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:

• Chambers County — 3

• Lee County — 23