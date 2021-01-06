Alabama Democratic Party releases statement on storming of the U.S. Capitol

The Alabama Democratic Party called out both President Donald Trump and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks on Wednesday following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party Rep. Chris England released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the “violent mob” that stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier in the afternoon.

“They disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, broke the law, and must be prosecuted for their sedition,” England said in the statement. He noted the rally held before the Capitol was stormed where President Donald Trump and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks spoke.

England stated the disorder seen today “shows clearly why the American people voted loud and clear that Donald Trump did not deserve a second term as President of the United States.”

“Mob rule, conspiracy theory mongering and encouragement of the siege of the Capitol are the natural consequence of years of flirtation by Republican politicians with the fringe elements of their party,” England wrote. “As the prophet says, they ‘have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.’”

England ended by saying, “Citizens should note who defended the Constitution and who did not.”