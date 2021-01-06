 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama Democratic Party releases statement on storming of the U.S. Capitol
0 comments
alert top story

Alabama Democratic Party releases statement on storming of the U.S. Capitol

{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Congress Electoral College (copy)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

The Alabama Democratic Party called out both President Donald Trump and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks on Wednesday following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol. 

Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party Rep. Chris England released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the “violent mob” that stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier in the afternoon.

“They disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, broke the law, and must be prosecuted for their sedition,” England said in the statement. He noted the rally held before the Capitol was stormed where President Donald Trump and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks spoke.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

England stated the disorder seen today “shows clearly why the American people voted loud and clear that Donald Trump did not deserve a second term as President of the United States.”

“Mob rule, conspiracy theory mongering and encouragement of the siege of the Capitol are the natural consequence of years of flirtation by Republican politicians with the fringe elements of their party,” England wrote. “As the prophet says, they ‘have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.’”

England ended by saying, “Citizens should note who defended the Constitution and who did not.”

“Politicians who would throw away America’s founding ideals did not deserve to hold office – ever. They should be rejected, and should never be part of public life again for their opposition to our shared values.”

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert